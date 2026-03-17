Qblox and Riverlane Demonstrate Integration Enabling Real-Time Quantum Error Correction

DELFT, Netherlands and BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Qblox, a leading provider of open-architecture quantum control electronics, and Riverlane, the quantum error correction (QEC) company, announced the integration of Riverlane's Deltaflow quantum error correction system with Qblox's high-performance control hardware to enable real-time quantum error correction for the global quantum computing market. The integration pairs Riverlane's QEC technology, utilizing ultra-fast decoders capable of correcting millions of errors per second, with Qblox's high-performance control hardware, creating a platform for reliable, error-corrected quantum systems.

This integration addresses the challenge that inherently error-prone qubits create for commercial utility. Critically, it removes one of the industry's most persistent speed bottlenecks: the ability to decode and respond to quantum errors fast enough to prevent error accumulation. By combining both companies' complementary technologies, Riverlane and Qblox demonstrate how control and error correction technologies can be integrated to support future fault-tolerant systems without the complexity of sourcing and integrating components independently.

The deployment brings together Qblox's high-fidelity, ultra-low-latency and high-throughput control hardware required for real-time error correction with Riverlane's Deltaflow 2, now directly integrated with Qblox's control architecture to enable sub-microsecond feedback between detection and correction. This solution jointly pushes capacity to 250 physical qubits and 1 logical qubit, enabling up to 10,000 QuOps. Supported by Riverlane's Deltakit open-source software development kit (SDK) for developing and testing quantum error correction schemes, the full stack represents a production-ready foundation for fault-tolerant quantum computing at scale. By offloading decoding to a specialized high-performance layer, the architecture frees primary system resources to focus on increasing qubit counts without sacrificing computational fidelity, creating a scalable foundation for long-term growth.

"Real-time quantum error correction is fundamental to scaling quantum computing to commercially useful systems. The integration of Riverlane's Deltaflow technology into our commercial quantum data centre marked an important milestone on that journey," said Dr. Peter Leek, CSO and founder of Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC). "Through our collaborations with partners such as Riverlane and Qblox, we are demonstrating how tightly integrated control and error-correction technologies can accelerate the path toward reliable, commercially viable quantum computers."

"By directly integrating Deltaflow 2 into the Qblox control stack, we have moved beyond theory and removed a critical latency barrier to scalable error correction," said Niels Bultink, CEO of Qblox. "Real-time quantum error correction is the defining challenge of our era, and this is exactly the kind of collaboration that will define the next phase of quantum innovation."

"Real-time quantum error correction is the cornerstone of making quantum computers truly useful," said Steve Brierley, CEO and Founder of Riverlane. " Integrating Deltaflow 2 with control systems like Qblox shows how real-time QEC can now run directly alongside quantum hardware, enabling more reliable quantum operations at scale."

To learn more about this solution, join Qblox, Riverlane, and other industry leaders for "Building Quantum Together: Quantum Error Correction" at the APS Global Physics Summit 2026 in Denver on Tuesday, March 17. Taking place from 3:10 to 3:30 p.m. MDT at the Qblox booth (#810), the discussion will feature Francesco Battistel, Roadmap Leader at Qblox, Laura Caune, Senior Quantum Scientist at Riverlane, and Linsey Rodenbach, Developer Relations Manager, Quantum Computing at NVIDIA.

?About Qblox

Qblox is accelerating the quantum revolution as the global leader in scalable quantum control. The company provides the essential control engine that empowers researchers and engineers to build high-performance, robust, and scalable systems. Trusted by industrial and academic leaders worldwide, Qblox sets the standard for quantum control and delivers the backbone for a new era of computing.

?About Riverlane

Riverlane is the world leader in quantum error correction (QEC), the technology that unlocks quantum computing's promise of a new age of human progress. We partner with over 60% of the world's quantum computer companies and leading high-performance computing (HPC) centres to solve the error problem blocking their path to 'utility-scale' systems that can transform multiple industries. Our real-time QEC stack, Deltaflow, works with all major qubit types and includes proprietary QEC chips, decoders and a compiler. Deltakit, our software platform, helps quantum developers learn, develop and adopt QEC. Founded in 2016, Riverlane is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and has offices in Boston in the US and Delft in the Netherlands. The company has raised over $120 million in private funding, including an $85 million Series C in 2024. Learn more here: https://www.riverlane.com/

?About Qblox at APS

Qblox will be onsite at APS to showcase its real-time GPU-to-quantum integration and discuss hybrid quantum-classical infrastructure with attendees. To schedule a meeting, contact Juliette de la Rie at juliette.delarie@qblox.com or find Qblox at booth #810.

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