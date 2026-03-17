Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China drosselt, Preise explodieren: Wird dieser kaum bekannte Rohstoff zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 910981 | ISIN: SG1F60858221 | Ticker-Symbol: SJX
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 13:17
7,484 Euro
-0,40 % -0,030
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
FTSE/ASEAN 40
1-Jahres-Chart
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,56018:54
7,3807,57818:54
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ST Engineering iDirect Launches Intuition Foresight to Automate Network Management and Service Provisioning

AI-driven solution paves the way for self-healing, autonomous networks

HERNDON, Va., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the launch of Intuition Foresight, an advanced orchestration and management suite designed to deliver AI-driven network intelligence and unified control across multi-vendor, multi-platform, and multi-network environments. The solution advances the company's Intuition strategy and marks a significant step toward the realization of self-healing, autonomous networks.

Intuition Foresight addresses the industry's persistent challenges in managing the complexity of integrating diverse satellite systems and is designed to support operators at every stage of their modernization journey. The single pane of glass interface layers on top of existing infrastructure, incorporating third-party vendors and applications while leveraging AI and automation, without disrupting current operations. Its modular design enables incremental upgrades, parallel network operations, network convergence, and smooth migration, ensuring a customer-centric approach to decision-making and timelines.

The solution is built upon three vital functional areas that are requirements for modernization and advanced network operations:

  • Simplified Configuration Management
    To accelerate service delivery, Intuition Foresight adopts a single pane of glass interface that centralizes network and service management, streamlining configuration and provisioning. Its standardized, declarative APIs convert service priorities into precise network configurations, reducing manual effort and enhancing operational efficiency across diverse environments. Its compatibility across multiple ST Engineering iDirect networks and third-party systems unlocks the full potential of applications such Global Bandwidth Management, delivering greater value throughout the unified ecosystem.

  • Observability and Data Infrastructure
    Intuition Foresight unifies network data and events from every deployed element into a centralized data lake. The solution prepares, correlates, and enriches this data with third-party inputs and contextual intelligence to create a normalized, AI-ready dataset. This foundation powers real-time visualization, advanced analytics, and deeper operational insights.

  • AI-Driven Automation
    By applying advanced AI models, Intuition Foresight aims to shift networks from reactive responses to predictive and proactive operations. With 360° closed-loop automation, the solution is designed to detect anomalies, diagnose issues, and recommend mitigation actions before end-users are impacted. Building on recent customer trials and proofs of concept, ST Engineering iDirect is actively developing a suite of applications for root cause analysis, anomaly detection, and threat monitoring, which will be integrated into the solution as it evolves.

"With Intuition Foresight, we are addressing the modernization challenges of our customers by combining advanced AI capabilities with our deep domain expertise in satellite communications," said Sridhar Kuppanna, Chief Technology Officer at ST Engineering iDirect. "This approach simplifies complex operations and gives operators a clear path to express the full potential of their networks by bringing together intelligent automation with predictive insights that shift operators from reactive to proactive management."

Intuition Foresight positions operators for the next era of satellite networking. By enabling networks to self-diagnose and self-heal, the suite minimizes downtime, improves service reliability, and enhances user experiences. Through multiple AI-driven proofs of concept, ST Engineering iDirect is showcasing how intelligent automation can transform operational models across commercial, mobility, and government markets.

Visit ST Engineering iDirect at Booth 2406 at the Satellite 2026 Conference in Washington, D.C., March 23-26, 2026, to see firsthand how Intuition Foresight is shaping the future of satellite communications.

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities. For more information visit www.idirect.net.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935998/ST_Engineering_iDirect__Intuition_Foresight_addresses_the_industrys_persistent_challenges.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799519/ST_Engineering_iDirect_PR_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/st-engineering-idirect-launches-intuition-foresight-to-automate-network-management-and-service-provisioning-302716184.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.