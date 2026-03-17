Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Asset Partners Private Wealth Pty Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Australia-based Asset Partners Private Wealth Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Asset Partners Private Wealth is a boutique financial planning firm serving a client base of retirees, professional executives and small business owners. David Just, Josh Pope and their team will remain in their current location in Robina, Queensland, under the direction of Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia and New Zealand.

"Asset Partners Private Wealth shares our client-focused approach and expands our wealth management consulting capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome David, Josh and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investor Relations: Sara Walsh, CFA

Media Relations: Paul Day 630-285-3593 / [email protected]

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SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.