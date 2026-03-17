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WKN: 869761 | ISIN: US3635761097 | Ticker-Symbol: GAH
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 18:17
180,40 Euro
-2,01 % -3,70
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
179,45180,3018:56
179,45180,3018:56
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Asset Partners Private Wealth Pty Ltd

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Australia-based Asset Partners Private Wealth Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Asset Partners Private Wealth is a boutique financial planning firm serving a client base of retirees, professional executives and small business owners. David Just, Josh Pope and their team will remain in their current location in Robina, Queensland, under the direction of Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia and New Zealand.

"Asset Partners Private Wealth shares our client-focused approach and expands our wealth management consulting capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome David, Josh and their associates to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investor Relations: Sara Walsh, CFA


Media Relations: Paul Day

630-285-3593 / [email protected]


630-285-5946 / [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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