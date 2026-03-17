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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
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Liven AS - audited annual report for 2025

The Management Board of Liven AS (the Company) has prepared the audited consolidated annual report for 2025, the Supervisory Board of the Company has approved it and decided to submit it to the general meeting of shareholders for approval. Compared with the unaudited interim report published on 29 January 2026, there are no differences in the financial results. The Company's audited annual report for 2025 is attached to this notice and will be made available on the website of Liven AS at https://liven.ee/investor/aruanded/.

The year 2025 was characterised by a recovery in demand, the realisation of earlier strategic choices in record financial results, and the creation of a foundation for continued growth. During the year, the Company started the construction of nearly 300 new units, entered into 176 new sales contracts and 139 real right contracts. The Company's audited consolidated revenue for 2025 amounted to EUR 49.3 million, operating profit to EUR 5.5 million and net profit to EUR 5.4 million. As at 31 December 2025, the Company's audited consolidated total assets amounted to EUR 86.5 million and equity to EUR 23.6 million.

Joonas Joost
Liven AS CFO
E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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