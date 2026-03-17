Danone: 2024 and 2025 key indicators restated by new geographical zones

Press Release - Paris, March 17, 2026, at 5:45 pm CET

2024 and 2025 key indicators restated by new geographical zones

As announced on August 26, 2025, Danone has been operating, since January 1, 2026, through three new geographical zones: EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), the Americas and APAC (Asia Pacific).

As a result, Danone is adapting its reporting structure and will present, from 2026 onward, its key performance indicators (sales, like-for-like sales growth, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin) based on these three new geographical zones.

In addition, to facilitate the transition, the Company will initially disclose sales for the three following former regions: Europe within EMEA, North America within the Americas, and China, North Asia & Oceania (CNAO) within APAC.

In parallel, Danone will continue to report by category (on sales, recurring operating income and recurring operating margin) for Essential Dairy & Plant-based (EDP), Specialized Nutrition and Waters.

The restated 2024 and 2025 indicators (non-audited) under the new geographical zones are presented below.1

2024 and 2025 sales restated by new geographical zone

2024 2025 Reported, in € million Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 FY

2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY

2025 BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE EMEA 2,923 3,027 3,018 2,938 11,952 3,007 3,094 3,107 3,002 12,212 Americas 2,463 2,405 2,317 2,360 9,608 2,348 2,260 2,253 2,283 9,108 APAC 1,402 1,506 1,490 1,418 5,816 1,489 1,559 1,516 1,399 5,963 BY CATEGORY2 EDP 3,474 3,298 3,283 3,355 13,463 3,381 3,261 3,255 3,288 13,158 Specialized Nutrition 2,183 2,213 2,189 2,308 8,936 2,306 2,307 2,299 2,372 9,277 Waters 1,132 1,426 1,354 1,053 4,977 1,156 1,345 1,322 1,023 4,848 TOTAL 6,789 6,938 6,826 6,716 27,376 6,844 6,913 6,876 6,684 27,283

2025 like-for-like sales growth restated by new geographical zone

Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2025 Like-for-like change Volume/mix change Like-for-like change Volume/ mix change Like-for-like change Volume/ mix change Like-for-like change Volume/ mix change Like-for-like change Volume/ mix change



BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE EMEA +3.4% +2.2% +3.3% +2.5% +4.6% +2.5% +4.3% +2.0% +3.9% +2.3% Americas +5.2% +0.0% +2.5% +0.3% +2.3% -0.5% +3.0% -0.4% +3.2% -0.1% APAC +5.0% +4.2% +8.1% +8.8% +9.0% +10.2% +8.3% +8.4% +7.6% +7.9%



BY CATEGORY1 EDP +3.7% +1.5% +3.0% +2.2% +3.5% +1.7% +3.8% +1.6% +3.5% +1.7% Specialized Nutrition +5.3% +3.1% +8.7% +6.9% +8.3% +6.5% +7.2% +5.4% +7.4% +5.5% Waters +4.1% +1.0% -0.5% -0.5% +2.3% +1.3% +2.2% -0.5% +1.9% +0.3% TOTAL +4.3% +1.9% +4.1% +3.2% +4.8% +3.2% +4.7% +2.5% +4.5% +2.7%

2025 sales restated by new geographical zone by category

Q1 2025



EMEA Americas APAC Total Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 1,412 +2.5% 1,874 +4.4% 95 +8.8% 3,381 +3.7% Specialized Nutrition 1,081 +3.6% 215 +12.1% 1,010 +6.0% 2,306 +5.3% Waters 513 +5.4% 260 +5.8% 383 +1.4% 1,156 +4.1% Total 3,007 +3.4% 2,348 +5.2% 1,489 +4.9% 6,844 +4.3%

Q2 2025



EMEA Americas APAC Total Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 1,395 +2.5% 1,759 +3.2% 107 +8.1% 3,261 +3.0% Specialized Nutrition 1,071 +4.9% 225 +13.4% 1,012 +11.7% 2,307 +8.7% Waters 627 +2.5% 277 -8.3% 440 +0.8% 1,345 -0.5% Total 3,094 +3.3% 2,260 +2.5% 1,559 +8.1% 6,913 +4.1%

Q3 2025



EMEA Americas APAC Total Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 1,404 +3.8% 1,748 +2.7% 103 +14.3% 3,255 +3.5% Specialized Nutrition 1,058 +5.8% 273 +8.1% 969 +11.1% 2,299 +8.3% Waters 645 +4.4% 233 -5.5% 444 +3.5% 1,322 +2.3% Total 3,107 +4.6% 2,253 +2.3% 1,516 +9.0% 6,876 +4.8%

Q4 2025



EMEA Americas APAC Total Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 1,428 +4.4% 1,757 +2.5% 103 19.4% 3,288 +3.8% Specialized Nutrition 1,063 +3.4% 287 +9.6% 1,022 +10.6% 2,372 +7.2% Waters 510 +5.8% 239 +0.9% 274 -2.4% 1,023 +2.2% Total 3,002 +4.3% 2,283 +3.0% 1,399 +8.3% 6,684 +4.7%

FY 2025



EMEA Americas APAC Total Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales

growth (%) Sales (€m) LFL sales growth (%) EDP 5,641 +3.3% 7,108 +3.2% 409 +12.7% 13,158 +3.5% Specialized Nutrition 4,273 +4.4% 991 +10.6% 4,013 +9.9% 9,277 +7.4% Waters 2,298 +4.4% 1,009 -2.2% 1,541 +1.1% 4,848 +1.9% Total 12,212 +3.9% 9,108 +3.2% 5,963 +7.6% 27,283 +4.5%

2024 and 2025 recurring operating income and margin restated by new geographical zone 3

H1 2024 FY 2024 H1 2025 FY 2025 Recurring operating income (€m) and margin (%) €m Margin (%) €m Margin (%) €m Margin (%) €m Margin (%)



BY GEOGRAPHICAL ZONE EMEA 655 11.0% 1,313 11.0% 635 10.4% 1,349 11.0% Americas 410 8.4% 899 9.4% 425 9.3% 904 9.9% APAC 681 23.4% 1,345 23.1% 751 24.6% 1,412 23.7%



BY CATEGORY EDP 507 7.5% 1,130 8.4% 515 7.8% 1,109 8.4% Specialized Nutrition 910 20.6% 1,859 20.8% 1,012 22.0% 2,033 21.9% Waters 330 12.9% 569 11.4% 284 11.4% 523 10.8% TOTAL 1,746 12.7% 3,558 13.0% 1,811 13.2% 3,665 13.4%

APPENDIX

Definitions of the new geographical zones

EMEA refers to European countries, Turkey, Middle East, Africa and CIS.

The Americas refers to North America (the United States and Canada) and Latin America (including Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay).

APAC or Asia Pacific refers to China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand (former CNAO region) as well as the rest of Asia (including Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and India).

Financial indicators not defined in IFRS

Due to rounding, the sum of values presented may differ from totals as reported. Such differences are not material.

Like-for-like changes in sales reflect Danone's organic performance and essentially exclude the impact of:

changes in consolidation scope, with indicators related to a given fiscal year calculated on the basis of the previous year's scope;

changes in applicable accounting principles;

changes in exchange rates, with both previous-year and current-year indicators calculated using the same exchange rate (the exchange rate used is a projected annual rate determined by Danone for the current year and applied to both previous and current years).





Since January 1, 2023, all countries with hyperinflationary economies are taken into account in like-for-like changes as follows: sales growth in excess of around 26% per year (a three-year average at 26% would generally trigger the application of hyperinflationary accounting as defined in IFRS) is now excluded from the like-for-like sales growth calculation.

Recurring operating income is defined as Danone's operating income excluding Other operating income and expenses. Other operating income and expenses comprise items that, because of their significant or unusual nature, cannot be viewed as inherent to Danone's recurring activity and have limited predictive value, thus distorting the assessment of its recurring operating performance and its evolution. These mainly include:

capital gains and losses on disposals of businesses and fully consolidated companies;

under IAS 36, impairment charges on intangible assets with indefinite useful lives;

costs related to strategic restructuring operations or transformation plans;

costs related to major external growth transactions;

costs related to crises and major disputes;

in connection with IFRS 3 and IFRS 10, (i) acquisition costs related to acquisitions of companies resulting in control, (ii) revaluation gains or losses accounted for following a loss of control, and (iii) changes in earn-outs subsequent to acquisitions resulting in control.

Recurring operating margin is defined as the Recurring operating income over Sales ratio.

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Danone that are subject to risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by forward-looking words, such as "estimate", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "plan", "intend", "objective", "believe", "forecast", "guidance", "foresee", "likely", "may", "should", "goal", "target", "might", "will", "could", "predict", "continue", "convinced" and "confident," the negative or plural of these words and other comparable terminology, or by using future dates. Forward looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, predictions of future activities, operations, direction, performance and results of Danone.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a detailed description of these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Danone's Universal Registration Document (the current version of which is available at www.danone.com ).

Subject to regulatory requirements, Danone does not undertake to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Danone securities.

About Danone (www.danone.com-

Danone is a leading global food and beverage company operating in three health-focused, fast-growing and on-trend Categories: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based products, Waters and Specialized Nutrition. With a long-standing mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible, Danone aims to inspire healthier and more sustainable eating and drinking practices while committing to achieve measurable nutritional, social, societal and environmental impact. Danone has defined its Renew strategy to restore growth, competitiveness, and value creation for the long-term. With c.90,000 employees, and products sold in over 120 markets, Danone generated €27.3 billion in sales in 2025. Danone's portfolio includes leading international brands (Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, among others) as well as strong local and regional brands (including AQUA, Blédina, Bonafont, Cow & Gate, Mizone, Oikos and Silk). Listed on Euronext Paris and present on the OTCQX platform via an ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program, Danone is a component stock of leading sustainability indexes including the ones managed by Moody's and Sustainalytics, as well as MSCI ESG Indexes, FTSE4Good Index Series, Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and Access to Nutrition Index. Danone achieved B CorpTM certification at global level in 2025.

1. As part of the new organization, certain central costs (including Operations, Quality and Food Safety, and Research and Innovation costs) have been reallocated between geographical zones and categories.

All references in this document to Like-for-Like (LFL) changes, Recurring operating income and Recurring operating margin relate to alternative performance measures that are not defined by IFRS. The definition of these indicators is provided on page- 5, and their reconciliation to the financial statements is set out in the FY2024 and FY2025 Results press releases.

2. Sales and like-for-like sales growth by category have not been restated.

3. As part of the new organization, certain central costs (including Operations, Quality and Food Safety, and Research and Innovation costs) have been reallocated between geographical zones and categories.