UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Ubisoft Appoints New Leaders to Advance Its Creative Houses Operating Model

PARIS - MARCH 17, 2026 - Today Ubisoft announced new leadership appointments supporting the rollout of its Creative Houses-led operating model, marking an important step in the company's ongoing transformation.



Julien Bares will join Ubisoft as General Manager of Creative Houses 3, focused on high-intensity live experiences, and Creative House 5, dedicated to casual and mobile play. Thomas Andrén has been appointed General Manager of the Creative Network, which will bring together a network of expert studios providing best-in-class production and cross-functional creative expertise in support of the Creative Houses.



Under this new structure, teams are organized into five distinct Creative Houses aligned around brands that share similar player experiences and genres. Each Creative House operates with clear ownership of its brands and responsibility for their development and long-term growth, empowering teams with greater autonomy and accountability.



Bringing deep expertise across the games and technology sectors, Bares and Andrén will lead teams as they transition into this new operating model.



"I am very pleased to see Julien and Thomas stepping into these strategic roles. They both bring proven experience in game development and a shared passion for our industry," said Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, Ubisoft. "Their vision and their ability to bring together top talent will be key to creating compelling experiences that delight players, while contributing to Ubisoft's transformation and growth."



Julien Bares Appointed General Manager of Creative Houses 3 and 5



Joining Ubisoft on March 23, Bares has more than 25 years of extensive experience across game development, studio leadership, and business operations spanning mobile, console, online, and social games. Most recently, he served as Head of Development and Portfolio Support at Tencent Games Global. Prior to that, he was General Manager of 2K China.



Bares began his career at Ubisoft, where he worked as a Producer on Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon and Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. With his experience across multiple genres, business models and global studio leadership, as well as strong knowledge of Ubisoft, he will lead Creative House 3, focused on high-intensity live experiences including brands such as The Crew, For Honor, and Riders Republic, as well as Creative House 5, dedicated to casual and mobile play and including brands such as Just Dance, Growtopia, Hungry Shark, and more.



"I entered the games industry to create experiences that resonate with players," said Julien Bares, General Manager, Ubisoft. "Leading Creative Houses 3 and 5 is an opportunity to partner with incredibly talented teams to build innovative games and deepen the connections we have with our communities. By combining powerful technology and smart collaboration across our studios, we can push the boundaries and continue building on Ubisoft's unique creative culture."



Thomas Andrén Appointed General Manager of the Creative Network



As General Manager of the Creative Network, Andrén will oversee a group of expert studios bringing world-class capabilities, strong delivery expertise, and the agility to support Creative Houses across a wide range of development mandates.



Andrén has more than 20 years of leadership experience across media, technology, and gaming. Before joining Massive Entertainment at Ubisoft, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Red Bee Media, where he led complex international operations and transformation initiatives.



At Ubisoft, Andrén and the teams at Massive Entertainment have contributed to the delivery of Star Wars Outlaws and its DLCs, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the recent From the Ashes DLC, while helping secure the long-term roadmap for The Division franchise. He strengthened cross-studio collaboration across projects and technology teams overseeing teams including Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft Craiova and Ubisoft RedLynx.



Andrén will begin his new role on April 1. He will also be the interim Managing Director for Massive Entertainment until his replacement is found.



"The Creative Network within Ubisoft's new operating model represents an incredible concentration of expertise, craftsmanship, and innovation," said Thomas Andrén, General Manager of the Creative Network. "Each studio brings its own unique strengths and capabilities, and by strengthening collaboration across the network and with our Creative Houses, we can combine agility with world-class expertise to support the development of ambitious games and deliver great new experiences for players."



For more information, please visit news.ubisoft.com.



