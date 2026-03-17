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WKN: 851223 | ISIN: FR0000121485 | Ticker-Symbol: PPX
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 18:33
247,35 Euro
-1,92 % -4,85
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
247,35247,6018:57
247,35247,6018:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Pierre Houlès appointed Chief Digital, AI & IT Officer at Kering

Kering - Press release - Pierre Houlès appointed Chief Digital AI IT Officer - 17032026

PIERRE HOULÈS APPOINTED CHIEF DIGITAL, AI & IT OFFICER AT KERING

Kering today announced the appointment of Pierre Houlès as Chief Digital, AI, and IT Officer, effective immediately. Pierre Houlès joins the Executive Committee of Kering.

His mission is to strengthen the Group's digital strategy and accelerate the transformation of its technology architecture to support the operational and technological ambitions of Kering. He will help build a model that fully embeds innovation to enhance the performance and desirability of the Houses.

Pierre Houlès's expertise in large-scale transformation, the integration of complex systems, and the application of emerging technologies, notably artificial intelligence, will be instrumental in accelerating the development of a more integrated, innovative, and forward-looking Group. Pierre Houlès reports to Jean Marc Duplaix, Group Chief Operating Officer.

About Pierre Houlès, Chief Digital, AI & IT Officer

From 2004 to 2011, Pierre Houlès led major transformation projects for Capgemini before joining the CANAL+ Group, where he was appointed Chief Information Officer in 2012.

In 2016, Pierre Houlès joined the Renault Group to lead its digital transformation. He was appointed Managing Director of Renault Digital in 2019 and Deputy Chief Information Officer of the group. He also served as Technical Director for the Mobilize and Dacia brands, while retaining his roles as Deputy Chief Information Officer of the group and Managing Director of Renault Digital.

Pierre Houlès graduated from EPITA and Sorbonne Business School.

Portrait available here.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group's commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2025, Kering employed 44,000 people and generated revenue of €14.7 billion.

Contacts

Press
Emilie Gargatte+33 (0)1 45 64 61 20emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Caroline Bruel+33 (0)1 45 64 62 53caroline.bruel-ext@kering.com
Analysts/investors
Philippine de Schonen+33 (0)6 13 45 68 39philippine.deschonen@kering.com
Victoria Gerard+33 (0)6 79 39 85 16victoria.gerard@kering.com
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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