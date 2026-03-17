The European ECCEUKCH project promotes the certified quality of extra virgin olive oil in the UK and Switzerland and will be present at IFE in London

Extra virgin olive oil is one of the most authentic symbols of European agri-food excellence and a recognised pillar of the Mediterranean diet. Despite its global popularity, false myths and misconceptions still persist today, risking confusion among consumers and compromising the proper preservation and promotion of this superfood.

With the aim of raising awareness and promoting the certified quality of European olive growing in international markets, the project "ECCEUKCH The Excellence of European Olive Growing in the UK and Switzerland" is underway: a three-year programme dedicated to informing and promoting high-quality European extra virgin olive oil. The initiative, promoted by the Collegio Toscano degli Olivicoltori (OP OLMA), OP Latium and EAC Association of Exporters of Crete, and co-funded by the European Union under Regulation (EU) No 1144/2014, aims to increase awareness and consumption of European extra virgin olive oil certified as PDO and PGI in two strategic markets: the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Among the key themes of the information campaign is the accurate debunking of the main myths surrounding EVO. One of the most widespread concerns colour: it is commonly believed that an intense green oil is synonymous with superior quality. In reality, colour depends mainly on the variety of olives and the time of harvest, and can vary from green to golden yellow without being a reliable indicator of quality. It is no coincidence that dark glasses are used in professional tastings to prevent this factor from influencing the judgement. Another misconception concerns its use in cooking. It is often thought that extra virgin olive oil is not suitable for cooking. On the other hand, thanks to its composition rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and natural antioxidants, EVO is one of the most stable and safe fats even when used for cooking. Whilst false myths contribute to confusion, there are three real factors that can compromise the quality of the oil: light, heat and oxygen. Exposure to light accelerates oxidative processes, whilst high temperatures and contact with air promote the deterioration of the product. For proper storage, it is advisable to use dark glass bottles, kept tightly sealed and away from heat sources.

These and many other aspects relating to European extra virgin olive oil and quality certifications will also be explored in depth at IFE International Food Drink Event, taking place at ExCeL London from 30 March to 1 April 2026. At this major international event dedicated to the food beverage sector, the ECCEUKCH project will have its own exhibition space. At stand N3070, visitors will be able to meet the Project team and explore the world of European extra virgin olive oil, discovering first-hand the value of PDO and PGI designations, in an area entirely dedicated to quality, tradition and European production excellence.

For more information on the Ecceukch project, visit the official website https://ecceukch.eu/en/european-pdo-and-pgi-extra-virgin-olive-oil/ and follow the project on Facebook and Instagram.

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Contacts:

info@ecceukch.eu