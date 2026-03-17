Jet AirWerks, LLC and Stratton Aviation, LLC Announce Agreement for CFM56-5B/7B Teardowns

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jet AirWerks, LLC an FAA Part 145 Repair Station that provides MRO services for engine components and performs CFM56-5B/7B engine teardowns, and Stratton Aviation, LLC experts in aftermarket parts trading, end-of-life services, and cutting edge technical services at their own Part 145s, announced they signed an agreement for the teardown of CFM56-5B/7B engines at Jet AirWerks' Engine Services Center.

On the agreement, Jet AirWerks VP of Sales and Marketing John Moeder said, "We're very excited to grow our partnership with Stratton." Moeder continued, "This agreement streamlines the process from engine induction to the overhaul of parts coming directly from teardown and makes it possible for us to invest more in our Engine Services Center."

Nicole Sobers, VP of CFM Engines for Stratton said, "As demand for Used Serviceable Material (USM) continues to grow, partnerships like this are crucial to maintaining reliable supply for our global customers. Dedicated teardown capacity and rapid turnaround times allow us to convert newly acquired whole assets into available inventory within weeks."

In 2026, Stratton Aviation plans to significantly expand its CFM56 asset portfolio. To support these efforts and the agreement, Jet AirWerks has invested in additional gantry space to provide dedicated induction slots for Stratton.

About Jet AirWerks LLC: Jet AirWerks LLC is a FAA Part 145 Repair Station based in Arkansas City, KS that specializes in the maintenance, repair and overhaul of jet engine components from the CFM56, CF6, and CF34 families of engines. Since its founding in 2007, Jet AirWerks has overhauled hundreds of thousands of parts for the MRO aftermarket. Jet AirWerks is FAA, EASA, CAAC, and UK CAA certified.

About Stratton Aviation LLC: Stratton Aviation is a global commercial aviation aftermarket company specializing in the acquisition, teardown, repair, and distribution of aircraft and engine components. We provide airlines, MROs, leasing companies, and trading partners with high-quality used serviceable material (USM) and cost-effective aftermarket solutions.

Through a fully integrated platform spanning asset acquisition, aircraft disassembly, repair management, exchange programs, and global distribution, Stratton manages the complete lifecycle of aviation assets. Stratton also operates a dual-certified FAA and EASA Part 145 repair station.

Contact: John Moeder, VP Sales & Marketing, +1 (316) 518-1149, John@jetairwerks.com

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