Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Centurion One Capital proudly announced the success of its 9th Annual Growth Conference, hosted at the exclusive Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto's Yorkville district from Monday, March 2 through Thursday, March 5.

This year's conference brought together a distinguished group of industry executives, innovators, and global growth investors in an engaging environment designed to foster meaningful connections, collaboration, and strategic dialogue. Over the course of the four-day event, participants shared insights, explored emerging opportunities, and built relationships that support long-term growth.

The conference also achieved record participation and reached new highs in total Assets under Management (AUM) represented during the event, reinforcing its position as a premier gathering for leaders in the global growth investment community.

This year we welcomed 39 sponsors, hosted 4 engaging panel discussions, and featured presentations from 20 outstanding companies in front of an incredible audience of global institutional and retail investors, family offices, and corporate leaders.

We also put together a four-day VIP program to make the experience even more memorable.

Monday, March 2 - Welcome Reception at Sotto Sotto Ristorante sponsored by Delray Capital Markets - A lively kickoff where CEOs, partners, and investors had the chance to reconnect and set the tone for the week.

Tuesday, March 3 - We kicked off the evening with pre-drinks at Harbour 60 before heading over to Scotiabank Arena for the Raptors Game.

Tuesday, March 3 - Executive Suite Raptors Game - A fantastic night of basketball with great company and interesting conversations, with the energy of Toronto in full swing.

Wednesday, March 4 - CEO Dinner at BlueBlood Steakhouse at Casa Loma sponsored by Lucosky Brookman, this special evening inside one of Toronto's most iconic venues brought together CEOs for an unforgettable dinner.

Thursday, March 5 - Closing Cocktail Reception sponsored by Money Channel NYC - A relaxed celebration after the conference where conversations continued and new partnerships took shape.

Thursday, March 5 - Finale Dinner at Sofia Yorkville (Full Buyout)- The perfect way to wrap up the week with amazing food, great wine, and even better company in the heart of Yorkville.

Over the next week we will be sharing conference content and highlights, so keep an eye on our social media for more.

We hope everyone who attended walked away with valuable insights, meaningful new relationships, and a few exciting companies to keep on their radar.

We are already looking forward to our next event in Miami!

Please save the date for the Miami Summit 2026 held at the world-renowned Faena Forum, Miami Beach from Tuesday, May 26th to 28th. You can get your tickets here.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288851

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.