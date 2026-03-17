Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-March-2026 / 17:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 March 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 17 March 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 62,041 Highest price paid per share: 134.00p Lowest price paid per share: 130.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 132.5911p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 5,035,724 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 299,705,852 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 299,705,852 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.5911p 62,041

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 557 132.00 08:00:38 00382728865TRLO1 XLON 567 131.60 08:08:36 00382735765TRLO1 XLON 25 132.60 08:15:15 00382741269TRLO1 XLON 587 133.00 08:15:34 00382741558TRLO1 XLON 732 134.00 08:20:51 00382745527TRLO1 XLON 429 134.00 08:20:51 00382745528TRLO1 XLON 829 133.00 08:33:24 00382753366TRLO1 XLON 971 133.00 08:33:24 00382753367TRLO1 XLON 1156 131.80 09:03:24 00382777588TRLO1 XLON 564 132.40 09:14:27 00382785518TRLO1 XLON 567 132.20 09:14:49 00382785739TRLO1 XLON 1291 132.20 09:18:10 00382787771TRLO1 XLON 56 132.20 09:18:10 00382787772TRLO1 XLON 563 132.40 09:27:49 00382796949TRLO1 XLON 595 132.20 09:28:27 00382797499TRLO1 XLON 1122 132.40 09:33:20 00382802818TRLO1 XLON 586 133.00 09:47:47 00382819660TRLO1 XLON 567 132.60 09:48:11 00382820177TRLO1 XLON 590 132.40 09:48:15 00382820258TRLO1 XLON 562 132.20 09:48:23 00382820417TRLO1 XLON 606 132.00 09:48:23 00382820418TRLO1 XLON 442 132.00 10:03:56 00382834379TRLO1 XLON 694 132.00 10:03:56 00382834380TRLO1 XLON 1129 131.80 10:07:54 00382834484TRLO1 XLON 596 130.80 10:47:14 00382836200TRLO1 XLON 565 131.20 11:06:04 00382836821TRLO1 XLON 1146 131.40 11:23:57 00382837450TRLO1 XLON 579 131.60 11:52:46 00382838309TRLO1 XLON 596 131.40 11:56:41 00382838423TRLO1 XLON 1164 131.20 11:56:42 00382838424TRLO1 XLON 1 131.40 12:20:32 00382839170TRLO1 XLON 595 131.40 12:45:21 00382839967TRLO1 XLON 568 131.20 12:45:21 00382839968TRLO1 XLON 569 131.40 12:47:49 00382840046TRLO1 XLON 596 131.40 12:47:49 00382840047TRLO1 XLON 568 131.40 12:57:40 00382840337TRLO1 XLON 2309 132.00 13:14:47 00382841147TRLO1 XLON 1782 132.40 13:22:24 00382841515TRLO1 XLON 569 133.20 13:41:01 00382842897TRLO1 XLON 611 133.20 13:52:16 00382843520TRLO1 XLON 569 133.00 13:57:21 00382843815TRLO1 XLON 569 133.00 13:57:21 00382843816TRLO1 XLON 568 133.00 13:57:21 00382843817TRLO1 XLON 101 133.20 13:57:21 00382843818TRLO1 XLON 202 133.20 13:57:21 00382843819TRLO1 XLON 1403 133.20 13:57:21 00382843820TRLO1 XLON 597 133.00 14:12:19 00382844610TRLO1 XLON 598 133.00 14:17:16 00382844852TRLO1 XLON 570 132.80 14:17:16 00382844853TRLO1 XLON 570 132.80 14:17:56 00382844872TRLO1 XLON 571 132.60 14:18:02 00382844881TRLO1 XLON 521 132.80 14:30:01 00382845301TRLO1 XLON 48 132.80 14:30:01 00382845302TRLO1 XLON 164 132.80 14:32:39 00382845458TRLO1 XLON 88 132.80 14:32:39 00382845459TRLO1 XLON 32 132.80 14:32:39 00382845460TRLO1 XLON 702 132.80 14:37:30 00382845644TRLO1 XLON 493 132.80 14:37:30 00382845645TRLO1 XLON 597 132.60 14:38:52 00382845729TRLO1 XLON 575 132.60 14:38:52 00382845730TRLO1 XLON 561 133.00 14:47:39 00382846254TRLO1 XLON 608 133.00 14:47:46 00382846256TRLO1 XLON 608 133.00 14:47:46 00382846257TRLO1 XLON 330 132.80 14:48:05 00382846267TRLO1 XLON 1705 133.20 14:52:26 00382846454TRLO1 XLON 1117 133.60 15:00:50 00382846832TRLO1 XLON 1142 133.60 15:02:37 00382846939TRLO1 XLON 610 133.40 15:04:30 00382846992TRLO1 XLON 601 133.20 15:05:46 00382847044TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 13:07 ET (17:07 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

1152 133.40 15:07:57 00382847142TRLO1 XLON 558 133.40 15:12:04 00382847346TRLO1 XLON 565 133.20 15:12:09 00382847363TRLO1 XLON 573 133.00 15:13:24 00382847438TRLO1 XLON 574 132.80 15:18:57 00382847748TRLO1 XLON 571 132.80 15:21:35 00382847842TRLO1 XLON 574 132.60 15:21:52 00382847859TRLO1 XLON 567 132.80 15:32:08 00382848344TRLO1 XLON 29 132.80 15:36:03 00382848546TRLO1 XLON 1174 132.80 15:36:03 00382848547TRLO1 XLON 1139 133.00 15:44:21 00382848877TRLO1 XLON 1113 133.20 15:47:17 00382849052TRLO1 XLON 30 133.20 15:47:17 00382849053TRLO1 XLON 1057 133.20 15:52:32 00382849527TRLO1 XLON 56 133.20 15:52:32 00382849528TRLO1 XLON 37 133.20 15:52:32 00382849529TRLO1 XLON 578 133.00 15:55:11 00382849689TRLO1 XLON 578 133.00 15:55:11 00382849690TRLO1 XLON 1117 133.00 15:56:33 00382849789TRLO1 XLON 595 133.00 16:00:39 00382849972TRLO1 XLON 570 132.80 16:01:58 00382850073TRLO1 XLON 563 132.60 16:02:35 00382850105TRLO1 XLON 570 132.60 16:06:48 00382850407TRLO1 XLON 573 132.40 16:07:10 00382850475TRLO1 XLON 590 132.40 16:14:09 00382850880TRLO1 XLON 536 132.60 16:14:39 00382850898TRLO1 XLON 1 132.60 16:14:39 00382850899TRLO1 XLON 580 132.40 16:14:41 00382850901TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 421349 EQS News ID: 2293080 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2293080&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 13:07 ET (17:07 GMT)