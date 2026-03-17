Armor Defense Inc: Armor Appoints Jeff Baker as Head of Global Sales

Veteran enterprise sales leader to scale go-to-market across healthcare, financial services, and regulated industries

DALLAS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor, a global leader in cloud-native managed detection and response (MDR), today announced the appointment of Jeff Baker as Head of Global Sales, reporting directly to Founder and CEO Chris Drake. Baker brings over 30 years of industry experience building and scaling enterprise sales organizations across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure, and will lead Armor's global revenue strategy across healthcare, financial services, and high-tech verticals.

The appointment follows a period of accelerating growth for Armor, including recognition by Frost & Sullivan as a global MDR leader and the launch of Nexus, Armor's AI security operations platform.

"Jeff is the kind of leader who builds the engine, not just drives it. He's built sales organizations from scratch, won against much larger competitors, and done it across some of the most demanding verticals in enterprise technology."

Chris Drake, Founder and CEO, Armor

Baker joins Armor from DeepL, where as Head of Enterprise Sales for the Americas he rapidly scaled the enterprise sales organization while driving significant year-over-year revenue growth. He previously served as Regional Vice President at Hitachi Vantara, leading one of the company's largest regions across 17 states, and at VMware built the Commercial Networking, Security, and Cloud Management vertical across the U.S. and Canada into one of its top-performing organizations. Baker brings deep healthcare experience, having built and led healthcare-focused verticals at both Nutanix and VMware, and his track record selling into complex, compliance-driven environments aligns closely with Armor's mission to secure organizations in healthcare, financial services, and other regulated sectors.

"What drew me to Armor is its mission and its ability to deliver real AI-enabled security for organizations in highly regulated industries like healthcare and financial services. I'm excited to help scale our global reach and ensure more CISOs have a partner who truly understands both their threat landscape and their regulatory reality."

Jeff Baker, Head of Global Sales, Armor

Armor has long valued hiring veterans for their purpose-driven DNA, a mindset that is embedded in the company from the top. Armor's founder is a veteran, and Jeff continues that tradition. A highly decorated U.S. Air Force veteran, he served during Operation Desert Storm as the lead electronic warfare intelligence officer. His leadership philosophy is shaped by service and grounded in accountability, transparency, and building high-performing teams.

Armor protects more than 1,700 organizations across 40 countries and has significantly strengthened its global presence over the past year. Baker's appointment positions the company to accelerate enterprise adoption of its managed detection and response and compliance solutions across regulated industries worldwide.

About Armor

Armor is a global leader in cloud-native managed detection and response. Trusted by over 1,700 organizations across 40 countries, Armor delivers cybersecurity, compliance consulting, and 24/7 managed defense built for transparency, speed, and results. By combining human expertise with AI-driven precision, Armor safeguards critical environments to outpace evolving threats and build lasting resilience. For more information visit our website, follow us on LinkedIn, or request a free Cyber Resilience assessment.

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Media Contact:

Michele Glassman

Marketing Director, Armor

Email: michele.glassman@armor.com

Website: www.armor.com

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