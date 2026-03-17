Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis (DERA) published a new report on security based swap dealers (SBSDs) and updated statistics and data visualizations on initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on registered offerings, corporate bond offerings, Regulation A offerings, Regulation Crowdfunding offerings, Regulation D offerings, municipal advisors, transfer agents, SBSDs, and asset-backed securities (ABS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) issuances.

"We continue to provide increasing amounts of useful data to the public," said Dr. Joshua T. White, Chief Economist and Director of the SEC's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis. "These updates offer insight into how our markets are functioning and increase overall transparency for investors, issuers, and the public."

Market activity increased across several categories in 2025. The updated statistics show that in 2025 there were 374 IPOs raising over $70 billion in proceeds, up from 246 IPOs raising $39 billion in 2024. The number of follow-on registered offerings increased slightly in 2025, while the amount of capital raised in the offerings decreased slightly. Amounts raised in unregistered offerings also increased in 2025. There were 34,553 Regulation D offerings in 2025 compared to 32,554 Regulation D offerings in 2024. These offerings raised $2.1 trillion in capital in 2024 and $2.4 trillion in 2025.

In 2025, there was a slight decrease in the number of corporate bond offerings - from 1,795 to 1,694 - but the amount raised increased slightly from $1.17 trillion to $1.25 trillion. There were 2,320 ABS issuances in 2025, an increase from 2,032 in 2024. The number of CMBS issuances also increased with 348 issuances in 2025 compared to 302 in 2024.

These findings and other statistics can be found on the SEC's public statistics and data visualizations webpage. The webpage provides statistics presented in time series charts to show market trends, pie charts to show distribution across different categories, as well as heat maps to show geographic distributions. The visuals are interactive and downloadable, thus allowing the public to explore the information they are interested in.

In addition to the statistics updates, Commission staff also released a report on The Financial Conditions of Security-Based Swap Dealers. The report presents statistics on selected measures of SBSDs' financial conditions, including statistics on assets held, cash, financial leverage, profitability, and aggregate positions in security-based swaps, swaps, and mixed swaps.

DERA integrates financial economics and rigorous data analytics into the SEC's core mission. It conducts detailed, high-quality economic and statistical analyses to advise on Commission matters and helps identify and respond to issues, trends, and innovations in the marketplace.

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest