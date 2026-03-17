Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") (NYSE:GENI) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.geniussports.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's Annual Report, which includes complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting the "Investor Media Contacts" page of the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. As the operating system of modern sport, our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 1,000 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260313295668/en/

Contacts:

Media

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer

+1 (202) 766-4430

chris.dougan@geniussports.com

Investors

Brandon Bukstel, Investor Relations Manager

+1 (954) 554-7932

brandon.bukstel@geniussports.com