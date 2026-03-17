Carrier Global Corporation: Carrier Ventures Invests in Heat Geek to Accelerate Heat Pump Adoption Across Europe

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, today announced that its venture group, Carrier Ventures, has made a strategic investment in Heat Geek, a UK-based startup helping accelerate residential heat pump adoption across Europe.

Heat Geek operates a digital sales platform that connects homeowners with Heat Geek-certified, highly trained local installers who use advanced AI-powered tools to design and install the most efficient heat pump system for each home. The homeowner-friendly platform supports the process end-to-end, from system design and quoting to financing, grants and installation.

As more homes across Europe transition from gas boilers to electric heat pumps, a homeowner's ability to find installers with the right expertise is critical. Carrier's investment supports its strategy to expand electrified heating solutions in Europe and help more households adopt high-efficiency heat pumps. The benefit is twofold: homeowners gain easier access to expert installers who can design and install their heat pumps efficiently, while Carrier benefits from Heat Geek's certified training program, which helps grow a network of installers across the UK and Europe.

"Accelerating the shift to heat pump technology requires both innovation and a strong professional ecosystem," said Thomas Heim, President, Climate Solutions Europe, Carrier. "Heat Geek is building an innovative platform that supports skilled installers and raises the standard for system design and installation. Strengthening this ecosystem will be key to scaling electrified heating across Europe, particularly in fast-growing markets like the UK."

"We are proud to welcome Carrier as an investor," said Aadil Qureshi, Co-Founder and CEO, Heat Geek. "Our mission is to raise the bar for residential heat pump adoption by empowering the UK and Europe's most committed installers through collaboration, education and digital enablement. This partnership supports our continued growth and long-term vision."

For more information about Carrier Ventures' portfolio companies, visit https://www.carrier.com/us/en/innovation/.

About Carrier

Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, is committed to creating innovations that bring comfort, safety and sustainability to life. Through cutting-edge advancements in climate solutions such as temperature control, air quality and transportation, we improve lives, empower critical industries and ensure the safe transport of food, life-saving medicines and more. Since inventing modern air conditioning in 1902, we lead with purpose: enhancing the lives we live and the world we share. We continue to lead because of our world-class, inclusive workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Carrier. For the World We Share.

CARR-IR

Contact: Rob Six (U.S)



561-281-2362



Robert.Six@carrier.com









Isabell Köhne (Europe)



+49 15174657811



Isabell.Koehne@carrier.com



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