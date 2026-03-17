Costa Adeje, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - CarzRent, a leading platform in car rental services, is excited to announce the launch of its self-service kiosk network at Tenerife South Airport. This innovative solution aims to revolutionize the car rental experience for travelers arriving on the beautiful island of Tenerife, enhancing efficiency and convenience in line with modern travel expectations.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/288803_683b778544e0b928_001full.jpg

As one of Europe's most visited destinations, Tenerife welcomes millions of travelers each year. With the increasing demand for streamlined services, CarzRent's kiosks offer a solution designed to simplify the car rental process, allowing customers to confirm reservations and access their vehicles without the long wait times typically associated with traditional rental counters.

"Our self-service kiosks are a game changer for travelers," said Nils Joksts, SEO lead at CarzRent.com. "We understand that today's tourists prioritize speed, transparency, and predictability, especially after long international flights. By implementing this digital-first solution at Tenerife South Airport, we are not just improving the rental process, but also enhancing the first impression of the island."

Travelers can use self-service kiosks to finish their required procedures, which leads to much shorter waiting periods. The modern kiosks operate through a powerful digital system which controls all aspects of bookings and vehicle access and rental agreements from the point of reservation until customers pick up their vehicles.

CarzRent establishes its service standards through partnerships with specific local rental companies while maintaining vehicle upkeep. CarzRent intends to expand its kiosk operations from the Canary Islands to European airports and to United States airports through this new initiative.

The company operates through local rental partnerships in every market while it complies with regional regulations to provide customers with top-tier service. The travel industry has transformed through the adoption of self-service kiosks, which automate processes to enhance the passenger experience, creating a new way to travel through airports. CarzRent drives its transformation forward through its dedication to innovative solutions and exceptional customer service.

About CarzRent

CarzRent.com is a premier digital platform dedicated to transforming the car rental experience for travelers. By partnering with local rental providers and leveraging advanced technology, CarzRent aims to provide efficient, transparent, and reliable car rental solutions across the globe.

For more information, visit the Company's website at CarzRent.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288803

Source: GYT