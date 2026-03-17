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WKN: A1CZTX | ISIN: US12503M1080 | Ticker-Symbol: C67
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 18:49
255,00 Euro
+0,67 % +1,70
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
253,30255,2021:56
252,10256,6021:56
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 21:36 Uhr
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Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Announces Date of First-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading global markets operator and pioneer in equity derivatives, will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 before the market opens on Friday, May 1, 2026. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET).

A live audio webcast for the conference call and the presentation that will be referenced during the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cboe's website at ir.cboe.com under Events. The presentation will be archived on the company's website for replay. A replay of the recording is expected to be available two hours after the conference call ends. To listen to the live conference call via telephone, please dial (800) 715-9871 (toll-free) or (646) 307-1963 (toll) and use the Conference ID 8939587.

About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is a leading global markets operator with a long history of innovation in equity derivatives. Since launching the world's first listed options exchange in 1973, Cboe has pioneered landmark products, including the introduction of S&P 500 index options and the creation of the VIX Index, the world's leading gauge of market volatility, reshaping how investors manage risk and access opportunity. Today, Cboe operates derivatives, equities, and FX markets, providing trading, clearing, and investment solutions for customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com


CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, and VIX are registered trademarks or service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc and S&P 500 is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2026-earnings-release-and-conference-call-302716471.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.