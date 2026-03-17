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WKN: 858388 | ISIN: US0605051046 | Ticker-Symbol: NCB
Tradegate
17.03.26 | 20:38
41,155 Euro
+0,62 % +0,255
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 22:10 Uhr
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Galapagos NV: Galapagos Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; March 117, 2026, 22:01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) received a transparency notification from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos received transparency notification from Bank of America Corporation on March 12, 2026. The notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, fell below the 5% threshold for of Galapagos' voting rights on March 10, 2026, as a result of the disposal of equivalent financial instruments relating to Galapagos' voting rights.

On March 12, 2026, Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 421,092 voting rights and 2,158,293 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 3.91% of Galapagos' currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transactions:

Date on which the threshold was crossedDate of notificationDirect voting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal (%)
voting rights
March 10, 2026March 12, 20260.64%3.28%3.91%

Content of the notifications from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated March 12, 2026, contains the following information:

  • Date of notification: March 12, 2026
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: March 10, 2026
  • Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 5%
  • Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
  • Denominator: 65,897,071
  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial instruments that are treated as voting securities
  • Notified details:

A) Voting RightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holder of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Bank of America Corporation00 0.00%
Bank of America, National Association12,44012,447 0.02%
Merrill Lynch International128,053225,319 0.34%
Managed Account Advisors LLC33 0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc.180,123168,740 0.26%
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated		14,46214,462 0.02%
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware121121 0.00%
Subtotal335,202421,092 0.64%
TOTAL421,09200.64%0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Merrill Lynch InternationalRight to Recall 111,5820.17%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalRights of Use 6,5790.01%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Right to Recall 11,5000.02%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Rights of Use 1,876,4892.85%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalPhysical Call Option19/06/2026 100,0000.15%physical
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/04/2027 12,2140.02%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps29/02/2028 8430.00%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/10/2027 50.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/01/2027 8,0560.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/04/2026 8,2400.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps02/07/2026 5920.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps01/11/2027 5,2170.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/04/2027 12,2140.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/06/2026 3,1080.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps31/03/2027 9500.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps29/01/2027 7040.00%cash
TOTAL 2,158,2933.28%

TOTAL (A&B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
2,579,3853.91%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

About Galapagos
Galapagos is a biotechnology company built to bring meaningful medicines to patients with serious diseases in therapeutic areas of unmet need. The Company combines world-class deal making expertise with capital to identify, acquire, and advance promising opportunities that have the potential to drive value for patients and shareholders. Applying a modality-agnostic asset selection approach and operational flexibility, Galapagos prioritizes oncology and immunology & inflammation programs with clear clinical proof-of-concept in emerging areas. For more information, visit www.glpg.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Galapagos:
Investor Relations
Glenn Schulman

+1 412 522 6239
ir@glpg.com

Media
Media
Katie Morris
+1 952 288 6821
katiemorris@ententeinc.com

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

Attachment

  • Galapagos Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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