Kamloops, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - North Valley Resources Ltd. (CSE: NVR) ("North Valley" or the "Company") announces changes to its executive leadership and board of directors.

Executive Leadership

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron Dorsey as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 17, 2026. Mr. Dorsey succeeds Ken Ellerbeck, who stepped down as Chief Executive Officer effective March 17, 2026 and had previously served in the role since 2020.

The leadership transition reflects the advancement of the Company's British Columbia Comstock Copper-Gold project ("the Comstock project") and a new growth stage for the Company.

Mr. Dorsey is a geologist with more than 15 years of experience in the mining industry bringing both strong technical expertise and a proven capital markets presence to North Valley Resources. He will lead the Company through its next phase of exploration and development at the Comstock project.

Cameron is an accomplished exploration geologist with extensive experience in mineral exploration across North America. He has managed and consulted on numerous successful projects in world-class mining districts, including British Columbia, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, and the Yukon. Most recently, Mr. Dorsey has served as Vice President of Exploration at Golden Sky Minerals Corp., where he has been instrumental in leading exploration strategy and advancing key assets. Notably, he played a critical role in progressing the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project to a $20 million earn-in agreement with a major mining company, demonstrating his ability to create significant shareholder value through strategic partnerships and project advancement.

Mr. Dorsey's prior experience includes senior technical roles with Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., where he served as Project Geologist and Supervisor. During his time with Sabina, he was a key member of the team advancing the Back River Gold Project in Nunavut, one of Canada's largest high-grade gold deposits hosted in banded iron formation (BIF). His contributions ranged from detailed structural interpretation to supervising targeted drilling programs that significantly expanded the project's resource base, helping grow the multi-million-ounce gold deposit.

With experience spanning both junior explorers and major mining companies, Mr. Dorsey brings a unique combination of hands-on technical expertise and strategic insight in advancing district-scale projects from grassroots discovery through to resource definition. He holds a Master of Science degree focused on the tectonics, structure, and stratigraphy of northwest British Columbia.

As CEO, he will focus on advancing the Company's exploration strategy, developing strong relationships with investors and stakeholders, and positioning North Valley Resources for long-term growth.

"Cameron's appointment as CEO marks an exciting milestone for North Valley Resources, as we have reached a pivotal point in exploration on the Comstock Project that requires deeper technical expertise. The ability to attract an exploration professional with Cameron's experience demonstrates the potential of the Comstock project. I am pleased that North Valley and the Comstock project will benefit from Cameron's technical knowledge and focus, and I look forward to the Company reaching new exploration milestones in 2026," states outgoing CEO, Ken Ellerbeck.

Cameron Dorsey added: "I'm excited to lead North Valley Resources at this important stage of its growth. With over five years of experience working in the Quesnel Trough as VP Exploration at Golden Sky Minerals, I bring strong regional insight to the Comstock Project. With its extensive mineralized corridor, compelling historic high-grade copper and gold results, and limited modern exploration, we believe Comstock presents a significant opportunity to unlock its full potential while creating long-term value for shareholders."

Board of Directors

Additionally, the Company announces that Ken Ellerbeck and Robert Thompson have confirmed that they will not seek re-election as directors at the upcoming annual general meeting. Their terms will end when their successors are elected at that meeting.

The Company wishes to thank Ken Ellerbeck and Robert Thompson for their leadership and commitment to advancing the Comstock project over the last six years.

About North Valley Resources

North Valley Resources is a junior exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Comstock Project, a high-quality exploration asset that is fully permitted for drilling and located in a proven, mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company is executing a disciplined, systematic exploration strategy aimed at unlocking significant copper and gold potential and advancing Comstock toward the mineral resource stage, while creating meaningful value for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: North Valley Resources Ltd.