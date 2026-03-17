Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Kids Smiles Dentistry has announced the introduction of custom sports mouthguards as a new service for children involved in organized, high-impact sports. The dentist for kids Denver will now provide professionally fitted mouthguards designed specifically for young athletes participating in activities such as boxing, hockey, football, basketball, and other contact sports.

The addition comes as participation in youth athletics continues to increase, with many children enrolling in competitive programs at younger ages. As sports activity becomes more structured and year-round, dental professionals have observed a growing need for protective solutions that account for the developing nature of children's teeth and jaw alignment. By introducing custom mouthguards, Kids Smiles Dentistry is responding to this demand with a clinically guided alternative to over-the-counter options.

The service expansion reflects the practice's continued growth and its response to families seeking structured, sport-related dental protection. Unlike generic store-bought guards, custom mouthguards are designed to accommodate a child's individual bite pattern and dental stage. This tailored approach may improve comfort and fit, which can increase the likelihood that protective equipment is worn consistently during athletic activities.

Internally, the launch represents a defined milestone for Kids Smiles Dentistry. The rollout followed planning, clinical preparation, and workflow adjustments to ensure the service could be integrated into existing patient care processes. Scheduling protocols, patient education materials, and fitting procedures were developed to support consistent delivery within the practice's operational framework.

The introduction of custom sports mouthguards also supports Kids Smiles Dentistry's broader strategy of expanding preventive care capabilities while maintaining structured internal growth. Serving families throughout Denver and South Denver, the practice will continue to evaluate patient needs and local community trends to guide future service development and ensure its services remain aligned with the evolving needs of young patients.

About Kids Smiles Dentistry

Kids Smiles Dentistry is a dental practice located in Denver, Colorado. The practice provides comprehensive dental care for children, including routine checkups, preventive services, restorative treatments, and pediatric procedures. Kids Smiles Dentistry focuses on creating a child-centered environment that supports positive dental experiences for young patients. The team emphasizes clear communication with parents, age-appropriate education, and individualized care plans designed to support healthy dental development from early childhood through adolescence.

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Source: GetFeatured