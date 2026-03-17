Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - 37 Capital Inc. (CSE: JJJ) ("37 Capital" or the "Company") proposes to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $280,000 through the issuance of up to 4,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.07 per unit (the "Private Placement"). Each unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share (the "Warrant") for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance of the Warrant (the "Expiry Date").

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if the common shares trade on the CSE at $0.35 or above for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the Expiry Date of all or part of the outstanding Warrants issued pursuant to the Private Placement to a date that is 30 days from the notice of such acceleration that is provided by way of press release by the Company.

Finder's fees may be payable in respect to the proposed financing, and certain insiders of the Company may participate. The proceeds from the financing will be used for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued under this private placement will be subject to a hold period of four-months and one day, and other applicable restrictions under securities laws.

The previous financing announced on January 28, 2026 has been cancelled.

On Behalf of the Board of 37 Capital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

____________________

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President and CEO

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected or proposed financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288899

Source: 37 Capital Inc.