HONG KONG, Mar 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Financial Highlights:- For the full year of 2025, the Company recorded revenue of approximately RMB 18.681 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 23.2%.- Net profit attributable to the parent company was approximately RMB 2.731 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 32.8%.- Earnings per share reached approximately RMB 1.75, representing a 27.7% YoY growth.- The Board has proposed a final dividend of HKD 0.77 per share, totaling approximately HKD 1.598 billion.17 March 2026, Chuangxin Industries Holdings Limited ('Chuangxin Industries' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group' stock code: 02788.HK) is pleased to announce its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2025 (the 'Reporting Period'). During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved revenue of approximately RMB 18.681 billion, representing a YoY increase of about 23.2%. Net profit attributable to the parent company was approximately RMB 2.731 billion, up 32.8% YoY, and earnings per share were approximately RMB 1.75, representing a 27.7% YoY growth. The Board has proposed a final dividend of HKD 0.77 per share, totaling approximately HKD 1.598 billion.Meanwhile, on 13 February 2026, Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited announced the results of its quarterly review of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes for the period ended 31 December 2025. Chuangxin Industries has been selected as a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI), with the adjustment officially taking effect on 9 March 2026. As a key benchmark in the Hong Kong capital market, the HSCI maintains rigorous selection criteria, requiring constituents to meet multiple standards including market capitalisation and liquidity. The index covers the top 95% of companies by total market capitalisation listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is widely followed by investors. This inclusion signifies the capital market's full recognition of the Company's market capitalisation scale and liquidity level, which will help further expand its investor base, attract more participation from Mainland Chinese capital, and enhance stock liquidity and market visibility.Advantages of Industrial Chain Integration Emerge, Profitability Leads Industry StandardsAgainst the backdrop of global primary aluminium prices reaching a three-year high and widespread cost pressures across the industry in 2025, the Company's integrated industrial chain layout for electrolytic aluminium demonstrated exceptional risk resistance and profit resilience. Leveraging its 'energy, alumina refining and aluminium smelting' integrated ecosystem, the Company's current alumina and electricity self-sufficiency capacity covered 100% of its production and operations, effectively stabilizing production costs within a range minimally affected by market fluctuations. The Company currently operates a comprehensive aluminium smelter and an alumina refinery in Inner Mongolia and Shandong, with annual production capacities of 788,100 tons and 1.2 million tons respectively. It also possesses 2.98 million tons of aluminium hydroxide capacity, targeting an annual alumina capacity of 3 million tons. Relying on stable power provided by its captive power plants and the geographical advantage of proximity to bauxite import ports, the Company has mitigated the impact of external market price fluctuations on its operations.As of the end of 2025, the Company's annual electrolytic aluminium labour productivity per capita reached as high as 670 tons, far exceeding the industry average of 300 to 400 tons per capita. This deep integration and scale effect across the entire industrial chain have positioned the Company at the forefront of Chinese aluminium smelting enterprises in terms of total cost management per ton of aluminium, building a highly competitive 'economic moat' for profitability.Green Energy and Technological Upgrades Drive Further Improvements in ProfitabilityThe Company identifies 'green and low-carbon' and 'technological upgrades' as the core drivers for high-quality development. As of the end of 2025, the Company completed the construction of wind power plants with an installed capacity of 640 MW and solar power plants with an installed capacity of 110 MW. Green energy accounted for approximately 43% of total installed capacity and is expected to exceed 50% in 2026, far surpassing national industrial policy requirements. This not only significantly reduces the carbon footprint of production but also effectively lowers long-term energy costs.Meanwhile, the Company has comprehensively promoted the refined management of production technology, achieving intelligent control of the production process through the upgrade and transformation of cell control systems and automatic production line for aluminium ingot, as well as the installation of automatic laser cleaning device for guide rods. During the Reporting Period, the Company completed several core technology upgrades, including the recovery of waste heat from electrolytic flue gas and fully graphitized cathode retrofitting. This dual empowerment of technology and green initiatives has made the Company's aluminium products a preferred choice in the international market, precisely meeting the low-carbon transition needs of industries such as lightweight automotive and 3C electronics, further expanding the high-end application market.Active Layout of Global Development Strategy to Enhance International CompetitivenessAs China's electrolytic aluminium smelting capacity approaches the policy limit and overseas demand for downstream aluminium products continues to rise, the Company is actively responding to the Belt and Road Initiative. The Company is focusing on a global layout by orderly promoting overseas integrated projects with resource and energy advantages. As of the end of 2025, the Saudi project has made key progress both in regulatory approvals and site construction, with work commencing successively. Currently in the early construction stage, these overseas strategic layouts will drive global business growth and help achieve the vision of becoming a green aluminium industry group in the global market.Greening the Globe, Leading the Future: Building a New Modern Green Electrolytic Aluminium EcosystemLooking ahead, the Company will anchor its vision of 'building a green aluminium industry group in the global market,' deepening its low-carbon transition and global layout. The Company will continue to increase the share of wind, solar and other green electricity in its energy mix, and achieve a breakthrough in energy efficiency by accelerating technological upgrades and digital-intelligent transformation, driving production toward ultra-low energy consumption. Concurrently, the Company will accelerate the implementation of overseas projects and extend the industrial chain upstream to build an autonomous and controllable global resource guarantee system. In deepening its ESG practices, the Company will balance economic benefits with social responsibility, utilizing technological innovation and talent pipelines as core drivers to forge a modern aluminium industry system with international competitiveness and guide the industry toward a higher level of sustainable development.About Chuangxin Industries Holdings LimitedChuangxin Industries Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 02788.HK), established in 2012 and listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in November 2025, is an integrated production enterprise focusing on the upstream of the aluminium industrial chain-alumina refining and electrolytic aluminium smelting. The Company has strategically established production bases in Huolinguole, Inner Mongolia, and Binzhou, Shandong, creating an integrated ecosystem covering 'energy, alumina refining and aluminium smelting.' The Company's ability to manage the total costs of aluminium per ton ranked among the top of all aluminium smelting companies in China and was competitive on a global scale. The Company is committed to sustainable development and the continuous advancement of its integrated electrolytic aluminium ecosystem. By leveraging its cost advantages and bolstering R&D investment, the Company aims to enhance its competitiveness and market standing. Furthermore, it strives to mitigate carbon emissions across the value chain, with the ultimate long-term goal of achieving a comprehensive green business transformation.Chuangxin Industries' Official Website: https://en.innovationigi.com/Source: Chuangxin Industries Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.