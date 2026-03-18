Evinova, a global health tech company with proven, published outcomes for sponsors, sites, and patients, today announced it has achieved the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001:2022 certification, the leading international standard for information security management systems (ISMS). This globally recognized certification confirms that Evinova follows best practices to protect data and manage risks effectively to uphold the highest standards of cybersecurity.

Sean Connolly, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Evinova, said: "For a company building AI-native products that touch clinical trial design and patient data, achieving ISO 27001 is fundamental -- a signal to our pharma partners that innovation and information security aren't competing priorities, they're the same priority. As we deepen integrations with industry data sources and expand the intelligence layer within our products, this certification gives our customers confidence that the infrastructure behind those capabilities is held to the same rigor as the science it supports. This is the first of many certifications we'll announce over the next 12 months."

Evinova applies a rigorous security approach across its digital and AI-native solutions, giving sponsors and sites trusted tools to accelerate development while protecting sensitive data.

"From day one, we've been committed to building an industry-leading cybersecurity capability at Evinova," said Adeeb Mahmood, Head of Cybersecurity at Evinova. "Achieving ISO 27001 is a testament to that commitment and to the incredible work of our team in implementing the right controls, policies, and culture."

"Achieving ISO 27001 demonstrates a strong link of our ISMS with our robust quality management system, enabling Evinova to show the proper level of control with evidence to support an ongoing state of compliance," added Evan Grunbaum, Head of Quality, Compliance, and Audit at Evinova.

Evinova's certification was issued by the British Standards Institution.

About Evinova

Evinova empowers life science leaders to accelerate better health outcomes. Purpose-built by healthcare for healthcare, Evinova delivers intelligently designed digital and AI-native solutions that optimize the entire clinical development lifecycle from end to end. With proven outcomes published in Nature Medicine, Evinova's solutions and strategies have demonstrated up to 60% improvement in patient experience, 6-month acceleration in trial delivery, and 32% reduction in costs. Evinova is a separate health tech company within the AstraZeneca group. Learn more about Evinova at https://evinova.com/ or on social media @Evinova.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Heather Bonsiero

Director of Communications and Marketing

Evinova

heather.bonsiero@evinova.com