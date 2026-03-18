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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 07:12 Uhr
177 Leser
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Radisson Hotel Group: Radisson Hotels invites guests to rediscover local getaways with a special March stay offer

Radisson Rewards members can save up to 35% on stays, with breakfast included and bonus Radisson Rewards points

BRUSSELS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed for families, couples, and solo travelers seeking a convenient and rewarding short break, the campaign gives Radisson Rewards members the opportunity to save up to 35% on stays booked by 24 March 2026, for travel between 16 March and 24 March 2026.

With breakfast included and 2,000 bonus Radisson Rewards points per stay, the offer provides added value for guests looking to enjoy a relaxing city stay, family weekend, or quick getaway without traveling far from home.

Radisson Hotels remains focused on offering flexible, accessible experiences that encourage guests to reconnect, unwind, and create memorable moments in familiar destinations.

Whether it is a family staycation, a romantic break, or a solo recharge, the offer reflects growing demand for high-value local travel experiences that combine comfort, convenience, and rewarding benefits.

Guests who are not yet members can join Radisson Rewards free of charge to unlock the exclusive offer and enjoy additional member benefits.

Offer details
Guests can enjoy:

  • Up to 35% off
  • Breakfast included
  • 2,000 bonus Radisson Rewards points per stay

Booking window: until 24 March 2026
Stay period: from 16 March to 24 March 2026

The offer is available to Radisson Rewards members across participating properties.

Book here; Great Getaways. Greater Deals: Save up to 35%

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935822/Radisson_Blu_Hotel__Dubai_Waterfront.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935823/Nofa_Riyadh__A_Radisson_Collection_Resort.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/radisson-hotels-invites-guests-to-rediscover-local-getaways-with-a-special-march-stay-offer-302717026.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

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Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

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