Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with Le Coq Construction, a specialist in structural work for new construction and renovation, thereby strengthening its regional presence in Brittany.

Founded in 1933 in Plaintel (Côtes-d'Armor), Le Coq Construction is a recognized leader in structural work and general masonry in Brittany. With over 90 years of expertise and a strong regional presence, the company undertakes construction and renovation projects for commercial buildings, apartment complexes, and single-family homes for both public and private clients. It places technical excellence, quality of execution and proximity to its partners at the core of its business.

Recognising the environmental challenges of its industry, Le Coq Construction is also committed to transitioning toward more sustainable practices and low-carbon construction, notably by incorporating materials with a lower environmental impact.

In this context, Le Coq Construction has already completed several projects using Hoffmann Green Cement's 0% clinker cements. These projects have demonstrated the technical feasibility and quality of application of these innovative solutions, while helping to reduce the carbon footprint of its projects. Among these references are the "Terra Mera" residential complex, built for Promoty, as well as a 37-unit apartment complex in Lannion for Korenn Immobilier. Following these initial successful collaborations, the two companies are formalizing their relationship through the signing of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening the use of 0% clinker cements on the company's future construction sites.

This collaboration is part of Hoffmann Green's strategy to accelerate the adoption of its low-carbon cements by structural engineering firms, thereby consolidating its position as a key player in the sector and supporting the growth of its business volume.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: " The signing of this partnership with Le Coq Construction illustrates the relevance of our regional expansion strategy and the growing confidence that structural construction professionals have in our 0% clinker cement solutions. Following several successful initial projects, we are delighted to formalize this collaboration in order to accelerate the adoption of our technologies in Brittany."

Mathieu STOLL and Damien LECREURER, Directors of Le Coq Construction, added:"The use of Hoffmann Green cements in our first projects has demonstrated their technical feasibility and high-quality application. This partnership is fully in line with our commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of our projects while maintaining our standards for performance and reliability on-site. We are pleased to continue this collaboration with an industry leader dedicated to environmental innovation."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT LE COQ CONSTRUCTION

Founded in 1933 in Plaintel (Côtes-d'Armor), Le Coq Construction is a company specializing in structural work and general masonry for new construction and renovation projects. With recognized expertise and an experienced team, the company works on a wide range of projects, including commercial buildings, apartment complexes, single-family homes, and public facilities, for both public and private clients.

Historically based in Brittany and deeply rooted in the region, Le Coq Construction operates on a human scale, fostering close relationships with its partners, responsiveness in site management, and high-quality workmanship. The company also prioritizes the professional development of its teams and innovation in construction solutions to meet the technical and environmental requirements of contemporary projects.

Led by Mathieu Stoll, Le Coq Construction continues to grow by building on strong values: technical expertise, team commitment, and local roots.

For more information: https://www.steLe Coq.fr/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318520613/en/

Contacts:

CONTACTS HOFFMANN GREEN

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600



NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94



NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98



Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr