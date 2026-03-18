Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the successful consolidation of key mineral concessions within the La Union Project district in Sonora, Mexico, through the completion of the final payment and transfer of mineral title from Pacific Comox S.A. de C.V. to Riverside Resources Inc.'s wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, RRM Exploración S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The transaction completes the acquisition of three mineral concessions: La Famosa, Dana 7, and Dana 7 which form an important portion of the southern part of the La Union Project district. These concessions are mineral titles 199006, 220840, and 220841, with validity extending from 1994 through 2044 and 2003 through 2053, respectively. This long-term validity and fully titled status fit with the rest of the district mineral titles that the Company is advancing through its spring 2026 mineral exploration program.

This transaction secures clear title to strategically important concessions within the southern portion of the La Union Project and strengthens the Company's ability to advance exploration and evaluate potential development opportunities.

The concessions were originally secured through an exploration agreement signed in August 2021 between RRM Exploración S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Pacific Comox S.A. de C.V., which provided Riverside with an option to purchase the claims within a five-year period (2021-2026). With the completion of the final payment of US$125,000, Riverside has now exercised the purchase option, and the titles have been formally transferred to Riverside. The total consideration for the acquisition amounts to US$175,000, and notably no net smelter royalty ("NSR") or any other type of royalty is attached to this transaction.

The concessions form an important component of the southern portion of the La Union Project district and align with the Company's broader land position ahead of its planned spring 2026 exploration program.

"We are pleased to complete the consolidation of the Famosa area within the Union Project, securing full ownership with no royalty burden for the transaction on these key concessions," said John-Mark Staude, President and CEO, Riverside Resources Inc. "This strengthens our district-scale land position and provides greater flexibility as we continue advancing exploration at Union with our partner Questcorp."

The consolidation of the Famosa Area enhances district-scale control and supports ongoing exploration targeting carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) style and structurally controlled gold-silver-polymetallic mineralization.

The Famosa Area hosts mineralization within dolomite and quartzite units, consistent with the broader geological setting of the La Union Project.

"This transaction represents a meaningful step in consolidating our district-scale footprint at La Union," said Saf Dhillon, President & CEO of Questcorp Mining. "Securing these concessions with no royalty burden enhances the project's long-term potential and provides greater flexibility as we advance exploration alongside our partner Riverside."

The Company cautions that a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data referenced in this release. The presence of mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties, including NorthIsle Copper and Gold and BHP properties, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the North Island Copper Project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Questcorp Mining Inc.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; and closing of subsequent tranches of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288925

Source: Questcorp Mining Inc.