Roth Capital Partners says it expects a sharp drop in US residential solar installations as tax credit changes and Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) rules constrain financing. USA The US solar market is entering a "transition year" in 2026 as the industry grapples with the shift toward tax credit transfers and 48E technology-neutral credits, said Roth Capital Partners in an industry note. While the firm maintains that utility-scale solar has a longer lead time to navigate these hurdles, the residential segment is facing immediate pressure, with it officially projecting a 33% year-over-year volume ...

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