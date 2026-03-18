GoStudent - Screens, sleep and stress: 77%[1] of UK parents surveyed identify signs of school-related stress in their children

More than half (51%) of UK pupils surveyed spend three or more hours daily on devices outside school hours

of UK pupils surveyed spend three or more hours daily on devices outside school hours 94% of teachers surveyed in Europe report performance differences between high and low screen-time users

of teachers surveyed in Europe report performance differences between high and low screen-time users Irritability (39%), fatigue (26%) and trouble sleeping (26%) are among the common signs of stress reported by parents surveyed

LONDON, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UK schoolchildren face growing pressures from digital distractions, according to new research by GoStudent . Parents surveyed report widespread concern about concentration, sleep and the development of independent thinking, while teachers observe clear differences in performance between pupils with high and low screen time.

More than half (51%) of UK pupils surveyed aged 8 to 16 spend three or more hours daily on electronic devices outside school hours, with one in eight spending five to six hours per day. This rising digital consumption is linked to growing concerns about academic performance. 94% of teachers surveyed in Europe (UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy) report clear performance differences between children with high and low screen time, with 72% identifying social media as having a negative impact on concentration and academic success.

Parents recognise the impact at home. Just under a third (30%) say their children struggle to concentrate and more than half (55%) worry smartphone use affects attention levels. Sleep is a particular concern, with nearly 3 in 5 (59%) parents surveyed worried that screen time affects their child's ability to rest. Other concerns include pressure from social media and influencers (54%) and fear that their children are not developing independent thinking skills due to AI and digital distractions (49%).

The emotional and physical toll is notable. More than three quarters (77%1) report their child experiences stress related to schoolwork or exams. Common signs of stress include irritability (39%), fatigue (26%) and trouble sleeping (26%), reflecting the real impact of school-related pressure on young people's health and wellbeing.

Kate Lewis, Integrative Counsellor, says: "I see first-hand how young people today are under immense pressure around exams, with parental expectations, often without intent, adding to the strain. High screen use is cutting into sleep, real-life socialising and attention span. Building real friendships, independence and focus is vital for healthy emotional and cognitive development."

Nearly half of pupils surveyed (46%) have received tutoring or additional academic support. Teachers surveyed in Europe identify what works: personalised learning approaches (34%), positive feedback (38%) and smaller class sizes (46%) are most effective for improving student motivation and confidence. Parents increasingly view tutoring as a way to build confidence and provide tailored support, reflecting demand that goes beyond exam results alone.

"In today's learning environment, high screen use, digital distractions and school-related demands are affecting children's focus, sleep and wellbeing. Helping them stay confident, motivated and emotionally supported requires a joined-up approach across home, school and wider learning support services. We remain committed to helping children navigate the pressures of modern learning and beyond," says Felix Ohswald, CEO and Co-Founder of GoStudent.

To access the full study, please visit: https://www.gostudent.org/en-gb/blog/motivation-and-students-key-statistics

About GoStudent

GoStudent is one of the world's leading tutoring providers and education platforms. Founded in Vienna, Austria, in 2016 by Felix Ohswald (CEO) and Gregor Müller (COO), the venture-backed unicorn has raised more than €675m from investors including Prosus, Left Lane Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Believing the future of education is hybrid, GoStudent has expanded its offering with the acquisition of Seneca Learning and Tus Media, as well as European tuition centres Studienkreis and LernQuadrat. This is further complemented by the recent opening of GoStudent Tuition Centres across Europe, including in Milan, Vienna, Madrid, Lyon and Istanbul. Together, these companies aim to unite the best of digital and in-person learning to unlock every child's potential. Across its portfolio, GoStudent supports more than 10 million families each month. Learn more here: www.gostudent.org/en-gb/

About Kate Lewis

Kate Lewis is a BACP-registered integrative counsellor specialising in young people's mental health and wellbeing.

Methodology

The research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 1500 Parents of children between 8-16 year olds across the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain and among a sample of 50 Secondary school teachers across the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. The data was collected between 05.01.2026 - 13.01.2026. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society and follows the MRS code of conduct and ESOMAR principles. Censuswide is also a member of the British Polling Council.

[1] Combining answer options "Always", "Often" and "Sometimes".

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gostudent---screens-sleep-and-stress-771-of-uk-parents-surveyed-identify-signs-of-school-related-stress-in-their-children-302716225.html