EPAM Systems, Inc.: EPAM Leads as a Top IT Service Provider in Belgium and Luxembourg

Top client ratings in application services and general satisfaction underscore EPAM's end-to-end digital and AI transformation capabilities in Whitelane Research's 2026 BeLux IT Sourcing Study

NEWTOWN, Pa. and BRUSSELS, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations adapt and scale to meet rapidly evolving market demands, partnering with an IT provider that brings strong engineering expertise and integrated technical capabilities is critical for accelerating transformation and ensuring AI readiness. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) today announced it has been recognized as a 2026 Top IT Sourcing Vendor in Belgium and Luxembourg by Whitelane Research, an independent organization focused on IT sourcing research across Europe.

Read the full results here.

This client-driven recognition follows EPAM's recent achievement as a leading IT provider in Europe for the third consecutive year by Whitelane Research, securing the #1 ranking across multiple key categories. As a trusted partner for delivering transformative solutions, EPAM applies advanced capabilities across digital, AI, data, cloud and engineering.

"We're honored to be recognized by our clients as a top IT services partner in Belgium and Luxembourg for application services, service delivery quality and general satisfaction," said Alex van Gestel, VP and Head of Benelux at EPAM. "Our top-quartile standing in AI recognition also underscores our commitment to helping clients become AI-Native enterprises, empowering them to optimize operations, reimagine customer experiences and create differentiated offerings."

In Whitelane Research's 2026 Belgium and Luxembourg IT Sourcing Study, more than 340 participants from the top IT spending organization in the region evaluated over 850 unique IT sourcing relationships based on key performance indicators and by IT service tower. Survey respondents evaluated 36 IT service providers across several performance categories, forming one of the most comprehensive client-driven insights reports on the IT vendor market in the region.

EPAM received excellent satisfaction ratings in the following categories:

Application Services: [Ranked #1] EPAM named an exceptional performer with a rating of 83%

EPAM named an with a rating of 83% General Satisfaction: EPAM named an exceptional performer with a rating of 83%

EPAM named an with a rating of 83% Service Delivery Quality: EPAM received a rating of 85%

"EPAM's outstanding results in the 2026 BeLux IT Sourcing Study reflect its strong alignment with modern enterprise needs and reinforce its position as a trusted partner for IT services and business transformation in the region," said Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe at Whitelane Research. "Backed by zero dissatisfied clients surveyed and top-tier performance in application services and service delivery quality, EPAM demonstrates a clear ability to deliver consistent, measurable outcomes for sustained client value."

This recognition further solidifies EPAM's leadership in the European IT market by adding to a series of recent achievements received from Whitelane Research, including in the Netherlands, Europe, Germany, Switzerland, the UK & Ireland, and the Nordics.

To see the full survey results, visit: https://whitelane.com/belux-2026/

Learn how EPAM's multidisciplinary teams help enterprises adapt and grow by visiting https://www.epam.com/services

About EPAM Systems, Inc.

EPAM (NYSE:EPAM) is a global leader in AI transformation engineering and integrated consulting, serving Forbes Global 2000 companies and ambitious startups. With over thirty years of expertise in custom software, product and platform engineering, EPAM empowers organizations to become AI-Native enterprises, driving measurable value from innovation and digital investments. Recognized by industry benchmarks and leading analysts as a leader in AI, EPAM delivers globally while engaging locally, making the future real for clients, partners, and employees.

We are proud to be recognized by Forbes, Glassdoor, Newsweek, Time Magazine, Great Place to Work and kununu as a Most Loved Workplace around the world.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements?

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets, global trade, and the broader economy, the adoption and implementation of artificial intelligence technologies by EPAM and its clients, and the effect that these events may have on client demand and our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

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