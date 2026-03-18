Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geopolitik treibt Kurse: Wird dieses "unsichtbare" Metall zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.03.2026 09:18 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

E&R Engineering Corp.: E&R Engineering Officially Opens Portland Office, Expands Dual-U.S. Presence, and Launches AIS Automation Integration Services

HILLSBORO, Ore. and KAOHSIUNG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Semiconductor equipment supplier E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW) today announced its new office in Hillsboro, Portland. Following the establishment of its Phoenix, Arizona site, this second North American hub marks a milestone in providing localized support within the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem.

Closer to Key Customers, with Order Visibility Extending to 2027

Driven by surging demand for advanced packaging, E&R's dual-site strategy (Portland and Phoenix) ensures "Real-time Response" for Tier-1 clients. Kevin Chang, General Manager of E&R USA, noted that order visibility in the North American market now extends into 2027. Our dual-site strategy in Portland and Phoenix significantly bolsters our service capacity for Tier-1 clients and shortens technical support cycles. Notably, E&R's first Phoenix collaboration with industry partners will jointly provide after-sales support and parts trading for North American end-customers.

AIS: A New Revenue Engine

Leveraging its extensive experience in hardware-software integration, E&R is introducing its AIS (Automation Integration Service) solution to North America. Unlike traditional single-equipment offerings, AIS integrates multiple process modules into unified, custom systems. This "design-to-implementation" model has already secured orders and started contributing to revenue. E&R expects significant growth between late 2026 and 2027 as AIS gains wider adoption in advanced manufacturing.

Building a Taiwan-U.S. Semiconductor Partner Platform

Kevin Chang further noted the Portland office acts as a "Semiconductor Partner Platform," bridging Taiwanese industry peers and supply chain partners to the U.S. market. This connects Taiwan-U.S. ecosystems for global competition, with several partners already engaging end-customers to integrate Taiwanese supply chains.

To support expansion, E&R Engineering has announced a large-scale North American recruitment drive for key roles:

  • Field Service Engineers: Providing on-site equipment maintenance and process optimization.
  • Project Managers (PM): Managing multinational project coordination and AIS solutions, facilitating alignment between clients and supply chain partners

About E&R Engineering

Founded in 1988, E&R Engineering Corp. (8027.TW) specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of process equipment for the semiconductor, FPC, and LED industries. With core strengths in laser applications, plasma cleaning, and precision automation, E&R has become an indispensable strategic partner for global industry leaders, providing excellence in technical services through its global network.

E&R Website: https://en.enr.com.tw/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936765/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/er-engineering-officially-opens-portland-office-expands-dual-us-presence-and-launches-ais-automation-integration-services-302717180.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.