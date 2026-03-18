Press Release: Visit Your City. Get Paid for It.

That is not a tagline. That is what naoo, the Swiss social platform, now actually does.

The app -- which has quietly built up over 160,000 downloads -- has just launched its most ambitious update: Generation V. And inside the redesign is a mechanic that changes the basic logic of what a social platform is for. For the first time, you can open naoo, find a cafe or a shop or a local spot near you, walk there, check in, and receive points in return. Real rewards. For going outside.

How It Works on Day One

Open the app. Go to the map. You will see curated places highlighted across your city -- spots selected by creators, tagged with content, anchored to real streets and real addresses. Tap one. Read what people are saying about it. Then go there.

When you arrive at a participating location and check in, naoo credits your account with points -- currently around 5 points per qualifying visit. Those points accumulate and can be redeemed for a range of rewards within the platform's ecosystem. The more you explore, the more you earn.

It is, in its simplest form, a loyalty programme built into the fabric of your city. But unlike a standard points card, the currency here is curiosity -- and the reward is discovering places you might never have found otherwise.

A City That Keeps Getting Richer

The map at launch is already populated with curated content in five cities: Zurich, Geneva, Berlin, London and New York City. And that content is not static. naoo is continuously adding new places, new creator-endorsed spots, and new merchant partners -- meaning the map becomes more interesting every time you open it. The platform is launching first with a core curated experience, and the discovery layer will grow rapidly from here. Think of it as a city guide that learns what you like, updates itself while you sleep, and rewards you for following its recommendations.

Switzerland's Social Secret

naoo is headquartered in Zug and backed by Kingfluencers AG, Switzerland's largest influencer agency. Its founder, Thomas Wolfensberger, built the platform around a conviction that the future of social media is not just what you scroll -- it is where you go.

"naoo now has a product architecture that can create unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction."

-- Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder, naoo AG

The platform also gives creators vertical short-form content tools and dedicated content hubs -- familiar formats for anyone who has used TikTok or Instagram, but with one crucial difference: the content is anchored to real places and real rewards in your immediate world. When a creator recommends a spot on naoo, they are not just posting. They are giving you a reason to go.

The Experience, Not the Algorithm

Most social platforms reward you for staying put -- for scrolling, liking, watching. naoo is built around the opposite idea: it sends you out into the world and makes the experience worth something when you get there. Visit your city and get paid for it. That is what Generation V is designed to deliver, from the moment you first open the app.

Media & Investor Contact

Karl Fleetwood | Chief Operating Officer | naoo AG

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com | Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

Ticker: NAO | Exchange: Dusseldorf Stock Exchange | ISIN: CH1323306329

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. All figures cited are as publicly disclosed by naoo AG. This document does not constitute financial advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Investors should rely solely on official company filings and disclosures.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2026 03:52 ET (07:52 GMT)