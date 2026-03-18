naoo: Zurich Is on the Map - and the App Will Reward You for Exploring It

A platform built in Switzerland has just made a concrete promise to people living in Zurich and Geneva: explore your city through the naoo app, check in at places you discover, and earn rewards for doing so.

naoo AG, headquartered in Zug and listed on the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, has released Generation V of its social media and commerce platform. Among five global launch cities - Zurich, Geneva, Berlin, London and New York - Switzerland holds two slots. For residents of both Swiss cities, the experience is live and available today.

The Day-One Experience

A Zurich resident opening naoo for the first time on Generation V will find a map populated with curated local places - spots selected by creators, tagged with content, and pinned to real locations across the city. The user browses, finds somewhere interesting, and goes there. Upon arrival at a participating naoo business location, they check in via the app and receive naoo points - currently approximately 5 points per qualifying check-in - redeemable for a range of rewards.

The discovery layer is already live. The number of curated places and merchant partners will grow continuously as more local businesses and creators join the platform, expanding across Zurich's neighbourhoods over the coming weeks and months. The city content visible today is the foundation, not the ceiling.

A Platform Built Around Going Outside

naoo's premise is the opposite of most social platforms: rather than keeping users scrolling, it sends them out into the city. The map feature at the heart of Generation V connects digital content - creator posts, local recommendations, curated guides - to physical locations that users can actually visit. When they do, the app rewards them. The result is a social platform where engagement is measured not just in screen time, but in footsteps.

For Zurich's local business community, this represents an early opportunity. Merchants who join naoo business can create personalised offers, set point incentives for visits, and connect with an app user base that is already motivated to discover and go.

Swiss Roots, Two Swiss Cities at Launch

naoo's connection to Switzerland runs deeper than its Zug headquarters. The group includes Kingfluencers AG - Switzerland's largest influencer agency and one of the largest in the DACH region - which provides the platform with an established creator network and brand partnership capability. The group employs 41 people across its operations and recently transitioned to IFRS accounting standards.

Founder Thomas Wolfensberger, a major shareholder, has backed the company's growth directly through the conversion of shareholder loans into equity. He describes Generation V as the platform that finally connects what users see on their phone to what they do when they walk out the door.

"naoo now has a product architecture that can create unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new forms of real-world interaction."

- Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder, naoo AG

What Comes Next

Curated content across Zurich and Geneva is live from day one and will expand continuously. Residents can download the naoo app now, explore the map in their city, and begin earning points at participating locations immediately. Additional places, local business partners, and discovery content will be added on a rolling basis - meaning the map grows richer every week.

naoo's contact point for Swiss media is Karl Fleetwood, Chief Operating Officer, reachable at karl.fleetwood@naoo.com.

Media & Investor Contact

Karl Fleetwood | Chief Operating Officer | naoo AG

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com | Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

Ticker: NAO | Exchange: Dusseldorf Stock Exchange | ISIN: CH1323306329

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. All figures cited are as publicly disclosed by naoo AG. This document does not constitute financial advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Investors should rely solely on official company filings and disclosures.