Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official list notice 18-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/03/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: SG ISSUER Debt and Notes due 10/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each) debt-like XS3257426158 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 13/03/2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like XS2067307145 -- including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Point Securitised Decrement Index due 17/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 derivatives XS3156716634 -- each) Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 9.0% Notes due 18/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of PKR1,000,000 Debt and each) debt-like XS3321364534 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 20/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295373156 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Securities due 20/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295379351 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Securities due 20/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3295373230 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Plc Series 2026-1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 18/03/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3308964777 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Series 2026-2 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 08/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess debt-like XS3311132719 -- thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Santander UK Group Holdings plc 5.798% Reset Dated Subordinated Notes due 18/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS3318886051 -- up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 2.75% Senior Notes due 18/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and HKD1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3320651220 -- securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA Floating Rate Senior Notes due 18/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like XS3320717690 -- and including USD399,000) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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March 18, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)