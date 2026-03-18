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Dow Jones News
18.03.2026 09:33 Uhr
96 Leser
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Official list notice

DJ Official list notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official list notice 
18-March-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

18/03/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: SG ISSUER 
 
                                           Debt and 
Notes due 10/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1 each)     debt-like     XS3257426158 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 13/03/2034; fully paid; (Represented by notes to  Debt and 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and debt-like     XS2067307145 --  
including GBP1,999)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Point Securitised 
Decrement Index due 17/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1   derivatives    XS3156716634 --  
each) 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
9.0% Notes due 18/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of PKR1,000,000  Debt and 
each)                                         debt-like     XS3321364534 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 20/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3295373156 --  
GBP1,000 each)                                    derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 20/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3295379351 --  
GBP1,000 each)                                    derivatives 
 
 
Securities due 20/03/2028; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of    Securitised    XS3295373230 --  
GBP1,000 each)                                    derivatives 

Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Plc 
 
Series 2026-1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 18/03/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS3308964777 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities 
 
 
Series 2026-2 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 08/03/2032; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 
bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess    debt-like     XS3311132719 --  
thereof up to and including GBP199,000)                        securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK Group Holdings plc 
 
5.798% Reset Dated Subordinated Notes due 18/03/2036; fully paid; (Registered in   Debt and 
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof debt-like     XS3318886051 --  
up to and including GBP199,000)                            securities 

Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 
 
2.75% Senior Notes due 18/03/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of    Debt and 
HKD1,000,000 each)                                  debt-like     XS3320651220 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 
 
Floating Rate Senior Notes due 18/03/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to    Debt and 
bearer of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof up to debt-like     XS3320717690 --  
and including USD399,000)                               securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 421347 
EQS News ID:  2293064 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2293064&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2026 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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