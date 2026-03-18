Primary Health Properties (PHP) has reported 2025 results in line with market expectations, with adjusted EPS of 7.3p comfortably covering DPS of 7.1p (+3%). The company has entered 2026 with strong momentum in both organic rental income and the integration of Assura, and management targets a 2026 fully covered DPS of 7.3p (the 30th consecutive year of growth). 83% of the expected £9m cost synergies have been put in place and plans are well advanced to reduce leverage back to within the targeted range ahead of previous expectations, including an expansion of its primary care joint venture (JV) and establishing a new strategic JV for the private hospital portfolio.

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