Advait Greenergy has launched a 30 MW electrolyzer assembly facility in Gujarat, India, with plans to scale capacity to 1 GW annually. India Advait Greenergy has commissioned a 30 MW alkaline electrolyzer assembly facility in the state of Gujarat, marking an early expansion of domestic manufacturing for green hydrogen equipment in India. The facility, located in Mehsana, is designed as a scalable platform, with planned expansion to 100 MW by the end of 2026, 300 MW by 2027, and 1 GW of annual capacity over the longer term. The modular approach is intended to align with rising demand for green ...

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