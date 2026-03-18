Researchers at TU Delft propose using 2D carbon selenide as a sodium-ion battery anode, offering a theoretical capacity of 589?mAh/g with minimal volume expansion. Computational studies confirmed the material's structural and thermal stability, as well as tunable electrochemical properties, making it a promising candidate for large-scale, renewable-linked energy storage.A group of researchers at the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands has proposed to use 2D carbon selenide (ß-CSe) as an anode material in sodium-ion batteries (SIBs) in an effort to improve device performance ...

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