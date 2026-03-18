Lithuania-based Refra has launched its Oasis series of water-to-water heat pumps and chillers, offering capacities from 34?kW to 600?kW for small to large commercial and industrial applications. Featuring propane refrigerant, inverter-controlled compressors, and modular multi-circuit design, the units can reach a coefficient of performance of up to 5.1.Lithuania-based refrigeration and HVACR equipment manufacturer Refra has launched a water-to-water heat pump for medium-capacity commercial and industrial applications requiring enhanced reliability and operational flexibility. "With heating capacities ...

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