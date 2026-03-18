DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc (LEMD LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-March-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets Swap II UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.9302 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7442911 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN LEI Code: 969500N5DB0ZB7WXWM76 Sequence No.: 421367 EQS News ID: 2293280 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2293280&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2026 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)