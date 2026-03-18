Uninterrupted dominance on the G2 Lease Accounting Grid highlights a half-decade of excellence as the company scales its global footprint and product suite.

FinQuery, a market leader in AI-powered accounting automation, today announced that its lease accounting solution, LeaseQuery, earned the No. 1 position on G2's Lease Accounting Software Grid for the 20th consecutive quarter. This milestone marks five full years of uninterrupted market leadership, reinforcing FinQuery's position as a vital partner for the Office of the CFO.

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FinQuery Achieves Rare Five-Year Leadership Streak with 20th Straight G2 Award

LeaseQuery continues to outpace the market in both user satisfaction and global presence, securing the top spot across the overall Lease Accounting Grid, maintaining its dominance in the Enterprise, Mid-Market, and SMB segments. This sustained excellence reflects FinQuery's broader evolution into an intelligent, AI-enabled subledger designed to simplify complex accounting functions at scale.

"Twenty consecutive quarters at #1 proves that the 'manual workaround' era is officially over. Accountants shouldn't be trapped in spreadsheets," said Joe Schab, CEO of FinQuery. "This five-year milestone isn't just a trophy for FinQuery. It's a reflection of 40,000+ users trusting us to turn complex data into a fast, painless month-end close. We're giving accounting teams the one thing they can't manufacture: time."

Market-Leading Performance and User Trust

G2's rankings are determined by authentic peer reviews and significant market presence. In the latest report, FinQuery's satisfaction scores significantly gapped the competition, underscoring a consistent commitment to product innovation and customer success.

Key performance highlights from the 20th consecutive win include:

Overall Satisfaction: Achieved a 98% satisfaction score, consistently placing 15-20+ points higher than the nearest competitor.

Achieved a 98% satisfaction score, consistently placing 15-20+ points higher than the nearest competitor. Product Trajectory: 96% of users believe the platform is heading in the right direction.

96% of users believe the platform is heading in the right direction. Quality of Support: Maintained a 94% rating, reflecting FinQuery's deep-rooted accounting expertise.

Maintained a 94% rating, reflecting FinQuery's deep-rooted accounting expertise. Ease of Doing Business: Scored 95%, highlighting the company's focus on seamless customer partnerships.

Strategic Leadership for Global Scaling

The 20th quarter milestone coincides with FinQuery's international expansion and a significant strengthening of its leadership team following a majority investment from TA Associates. Alongside Executive Chairman Michael Baldock, the company recently appointed Jacob Fabbri as Chief Marketing Officer and Michael Gerson as SVP of Customer Success and Service to accelerate its global mission.

"Our 20th straight G2 win is the foundation for something much bigger. We've taken the blueprint that made us the gold standard for lease accounting and applied it to the entire subledger," said Jacob Fabbri, CMO of FinQuery. "By using AI to bridge the gap between messy source documents and the ERP, we're ensuring that 'audit-ready' isn't a goal it's the default state for modern accounting teams."

About FinQuery

FinQuery, formerly LeaseQuery, is an intelligent subledger that simplifies lease accounting compliance (ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 96, SFFAS 54, and FRS 102) and automates accrual and prepaid accounting. Built by accountants for accountants, our AI-enabled, CPA-approved SaaS platform empowers 40,000+ professionals by abstracting source documents like leases, contracts, and invoices into a complete system of record.

FinQuery integrates with and complements your ERP, simplifying complex accounting, accelerating month-end close, streamlining the audit, and enhancing internal controls. Learn more at FinQuery.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Amelia Wright

amelia.wright@finquery.com