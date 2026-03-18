Avid Organics to Launch the World's First Commercial-Scale Bio-Based Glycolic Acid, AviGa Bio HP70, at in-cosmetics Global in Paris

AviGa Bio HP70 is a bio-based, 70% cosmetic-grade glycolic acid available globally from April 14, 2026, with REACH registration ensuring uninterrupted European supply

The launch marks a pivotal shift for personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries by offering a sustainable, traceable alternative to a century-old petroleum-based ingredient at commercial scale

VADODARA, India, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glycolic acid is one of the most consequential actives in modern skincare. As the smallest and most skin-penetrating alpha-hydroxy acid, it underpins a global anti-aging market worth millions of dollars and is used across over-the-counter skincare, haircare, professional chemical peels, and pharmaceutical formulations. Despite its ubiquity, conventional glycolic acid has long been produced from fossil fuels.

Traditional production relies on carbonylation of formaldehyde, a process dependent on natural gas and associated with measurable trace contaminants. As the personal care industry accelerates its transition toward cleaner and more sustainable supply chains, the need for commercially scalable, bio-based glycolic acid has intensified. However, such solutions have remained largely inaccessible to global formulators.

Avid Organics, India's largest manufacturer of glycolic acid, aims to address this gap. On April 14, 2026, at in-cosmetics Global in Paris, the company will unveil AviGa Bio HP70, the first bio-based glycolic acid to reach commercial scale globally. Produced entirely from plant-based feedstocks, the product is supported by advanced manufacturing infrastructure powered by 100% renewable energy, REACH registration for European markets, and Avid's 18-year track record serving regulated industries across the world.

AviGa Bio HP70 is a 70% cosmetic-grade solution meeting stringent purity requirements for regulated personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications. Manufacturing processes ensure rigorous control of trace impurities, including formaldehyde, methoxyacetic acid, and dichloroacetic acid-commonly associated with petroleum-based glycolic acid. The product offers formulators a like-for-like technical replacement while enabling meaningful sustainability claims.

About Avid Organics

Avid Organics is a specialized manufacturer and supplier of speciality chemicals serving, feed, food & nutrition, pharmaceutical, personal care, and industrial markets globally. Established in 2007 and headquartered in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company is India's largest manufacturer of glycine and glycolic acid, operating advanced production facilities certified to FSSC 22000, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and REACH standards. Avid has a commercial presence in the United States through Avid Organics America Inc., supported by a regional sales office in Maastricht, Netherlands.

Website: www.avidorganics.net

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