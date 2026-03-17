NNIT A/S: New CEO to lead NNIT into its next phase of growth

NNIT A/S today announces that Claus Rydkjær has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, joining the company as of April 7, 2026. Claus Rydkjær will succeed Pär Fors, who in January announced his decision to step down after almost five years in the role.

Chairman of the Board Carsten Dilling comments:

"NNIT is entering an important next phase of executing our strategy with a strong focus on growing our footprint in life sciences internationally and the public sector in Denmark. Claus brings more than 25 years of leadership experience from large-scale consulting and technology-enabled services businesses. His deep understanding of strategy and growth execution as well as value-based consulting makes him the right person to take NNIT to the next level."

Claus Rydkjær joins NNIT with extensive executive experience from leading international IT, consulting, and digital services organizations. He has held CEO, COO, and Managing Director roles and has a proven track record in growth acceleration and delivering enterprise-wide transformation programs that fundamentally optimize operations.

Most recently, he served as Group Chief Commercial Officer at Iver Group, where he was responsible for group-wide commercial strategy and led the largest business unit within managed services, supporting customers across, among other areas, life sciences and public sector - all central to NNIT's strategic direction.

Commenting on his appointment, Claus Rydkjær says:

"I am excited to join NNIT at a time where the company has a clear strategic direction and a strong position within highly regulated and complex industries. NNIT's focus on life sciences and the public sector resonates with my background. I look forward to collaborating with our many talented colleagues across NNIT globally to deliver value and make a positive difference for our customers."

Chairman of the Board, Carsten Dilling, adds:

"On behalf of everybody at NNIT, I would like to thank Pär Fors for his leadership and dedication to NNIT since 2021. During a period marked by challenging market conditions, Pär has played a key role in reshaping NNIT into a more focused and specialized IT consultancy, supported by a stronger and more efficient regional operating model. He has led a significant transformation of the company, including the divestment of the infrastructure operations and the successful integration of several acquisitions. We are grateful for Pär's contribution to NNIT and wish him every success in his future endeavors."

Pär Fors will support a smooth handover to Claus Rydkjær, ensuring continuity for customers, partners, and employees.

Claus Rydkjær's career in short:

Iver Group: Group Chief Commercial Officer & Business Unit Chief Executive Officer (2024-2026)

Capgemini: Chief Operating Officer & Managing Director (2019-2024)

Boston Consulting Group (BCG): Partner, DigitalBCG (2019)

Koogni.ai: Founder (2018-2019)

Mannaz Group: Chief Executive Officer (2016-2018)

Accenture: Managing Director (2007-2016)

For more information, please contact:

Lars B. Petersen

Senior Vice President

Communications, Marketing & Commercial Excellence

Tel: +45 30 75 91 02

lbop@nnit.com



ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach - strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries, including SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and USA.