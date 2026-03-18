The Chinese manufacturer said its new Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H storage systems combine a 6?kWh battery, an inverter, and an integrated energy management system, with scalable design allowing multiple units to be networked for higher capacity and coordinated energy sharing.Chinese energy storage provider Samduo, a unit of Shenzhen-based manufacturer Hubei Yixing Intelligent Equipment, has launched two new battery lines for residential applications at the Solar Solutions International trade show in the Netherlands. The company said the Nex E6000 and Nex E6000H series will be available for sale in ...

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