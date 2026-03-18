French renewables developer TE H2 has filed a government application seeking approval for a 2.7 GW solar farm and 6 GWh battery energy storage project to be built in Australia's Northern Territory. Australia TE H2, a joint venture between French oil giant TotalEnergies and Paris-based renewables producer Eren Groupe, has submitted plans for one of Australia's largest solar and battery energy storage projects for review under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act. The federal government-administered EPBC review process aims to protect nationally threatened species ...

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