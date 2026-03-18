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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Jio and Good Game Join Hands to Power India's First Global Gaming Reality Show

NEW DELHI, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Jio, through its gaming and digital entertainment ecosystem JioGames, today announced its partnership with Good Game Group INC to power Good Game (GG) India, the world's first as-live global gaming reality show on a quest to find India's First Global Gaming Superstar. Launching in July 2026, Good Game India is set to reach over 500 million young viewers across the country. Fans can dive into exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage on the 'Watch' platform, available through JioHotstar, JioTV, the JioGames website, and the JioGames app.

Good Game is joined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, leading actor, entrepreneur and youth icon; Rishabh Pant, India's most dynamic cricket icon; and Ujjwal Chaurasia (Techno Gamerz), one of India's most influential gaming creators as its global brand ambassadors and judges. Good Game also announced a whopping INR one crore (USD 100,000) prize money, which is amongst the highest for any reality show winner in India, along with the opportunity to represent India at a global level.

A first-of-its-kind competitive reality format, Good Game marks a new chapter for Indian gaming by merging mainstream entertainment with esports. Beyond raw gaming skill, contestants must prove their mettle across three key pillars: creativity and on-screen presence, content creation and social influence, and the community-building power required to become a true icon.

Gaming Meets Content, Community and Commerce

Good Game India represents a new format for digital-first entertainment where gaming challenges, in-real life (IRL) experiences, and content-led storytelling come together. The platform integrates:

  1. Gaming and esports-style challenges
  2. Creator-led content and social storytelling
  3. Fan-driven engagement through voting and live interactions
  4. Always-on digital and social experiences

With strong early traction across social platforms and global touchpoints, the initiative demonstrates how gaming communities can evolve into highly engaged, creator-driven ecosystems.

Visit Good Game on Instagram or the official website for updates.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2936754/Good_Game_Jio.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723690/5737236/Good_Game_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jio-and-good-game-join-hands-to-power-indias-first-global-gaming-reality-show-302717238.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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