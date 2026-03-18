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PR Newswire
18.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Beyond Static Seating: LiberNovo's Spring Promotion for a More Human-Centered Workspace

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring arrives across Europe, the ritual of refreshing the workspace is evolving. Attention is shifting toward environments that actively support the human body. LiberNovo is leading this change, moving away from static furniture in favor of systems designed to sustain movement and long-term well-being.

The Philosophy of Motion

LiberNovo's "Health-First Design" philosophy is embodied in the LiberNovo Omni. This dynamic ergonomic chair responds to the body's natural micro-movements, treating comfort as an ongoing state. Rather than requiring users to adapt to a fixed structure, the Libernovo Omni follows the user to provide continuous support throughout the day.

Engineering a Responsive Environment

The chair is built around the Bionic FlexFit backrest, featuring sixteen spherical joints and eight elastic panels. This creates an adaptive S-curve that maintains spinal contact through every reach and recline. Enhanced by a spinal decompression function, 4D armrests, and adaptive neck support, the system reduces cumulative strain during long sessions.

Biophilic Design

For spring, LiberNovo introduces the Moss Green colourway. Inspired by forest landscapes, this biophilic tone is designed to reduce visual fatigue and foster a sense of calm, turning the workspace into a restorative environment.

Spring Refresh: Regional Pricing & Rewards

The Spring Refresh program runs from March 19 - April 16.

European Union (EU)

  • Starting Price: LiberNovo Omni from €1,030
  • Bundle Savings: Up to 35% off
  • €1,000+ Order: Instant €15 checkout discount
  • €1,100+ Order:Eco Comfort Set (Silk eye mask, eco tote bag, and StepSync mat)
  • €1,200+ Order:Ultimate Perks Pack (Custom-branded cap, creative stickers, eco tote bag, and limited edition fridge magnet)

United Kingdom (UK)

  • Starting Price: LiberNovo Omni from £916
  • Bundle Savings: Up to 32% off
  • £900+ Order: Instant £15 checkout discount
  • £950+ Order:Eco Comfort Set (Silk eye mask, eco tote bag, and StepSyn mat)
  • £1,050+ Order:Ultimate Perks Pack (Custom-branded cap, creative stickers, eco tote bag, and limited-edition fridge magnet)

A Seasonal Reset for the Modern Workspace

Rather than framing Spring Refresh as a short-term promotion, LiberNovo positions it as a seasonal reset-one that rethinks how the workspace supports the body, not just the workday.

For more information, visit www.libernovo.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935817/springsale_LiberrNovo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beyond-static-seating-libernovos-spring-promotion-for-a-more-human-centered-workspace-302716211.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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