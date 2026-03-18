Researchers analyzed 16 years of data from over 1 million PV systems in Germany and found annual degradation is just 0.52-0.61%, roughly half prior estimates. Environmental factors like heat, frost, and air pollution affect performance, while smaller systems degrade less than larger ones, boosting long-term reliability and profitability.Researchers from the have analyzed 16 years of data from over 1 million solar installations totaling 34 GW in Germany and have found that the vast majority of the arrays outperform lifespan expectations. "Solar is growing fast and aging better than many people ...

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