France's solar recycling body has selected Envie 2E, Galloo, Rosi, RVE, and First Solar to manage rising volumes of end-of-life panels, with combined capacity exceeding 45,000 metric tons (MT) per year. France France has selected six industrial operators to expand its PV module recycling capacity, as volumes of end-of-life panels are expected to rise in the coming years. Soren, the country's approved organization for collecting and processing end-of-life PV panels, made the selections following a competitive tender. The move is aimed at strengthening national recycling infrastructure and supporting ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...