Ferrer has been recognised by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies 2026. Ferrer is the only Spanish pharmaceutical company to receive this recognition in 2026. This year, only 138 organisations worldwide, from 17 countries and 40 different industries, have achieved this distinction. One of the most prestigious international rankings, it recognizes organisations that have the highest standards of business integrity and responsible corporate practices.

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Ferrer team members participating in an outdoor volunteer activity, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to ethical practices and positive social impact as recognized by Ethisphere's as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies 2026.

By entering this ranking, the company, which holds ISO 37001 certification for anti-bribery and anti-corruption management systems and was recognised last year by Ethisphere with the U.S. Compliance Leader Verification, further consolidates its commitment to corporate ethics. Ferrer continues embedding its ethical culture into its corporate decision-making and business activities.

"At Ferrer, ethics and responsibility are a critical part of our purpose to use business to fight for social justice. Being included among Ethisphere's 138 most ethical companies in the world reinforces our conviction that generating real social change through our business activity is essential. Above all, this recognition reflects the daily commitment of everyone at Ferrer to build a company guided by integrity, respect and a genuine desire to contribute to a fairer and more sustainable society," said Mario Rovirosa, CEO of Ferrer

Meritxell Casas, Ferrer's Chief Legal, IP Compliance Officer, highlighted that "this recognition highlights an approach that defines Ferrer. Our ethics are reflected in how we go beyond regulatory compliance when making decisions and relating to others with rigour, coherence and integrity. We have a strong ethical framework across the company that guides our internal and external conduct and reinforces a way of doing business based on responsibility and transparency."

Assessment process

To compile the World's Most Ethical Companies list, Ethisphere evaluates candidate companies using its Ethics Quotient methodology, based on more than 240 documented proof points related to integrity practices. This analysis covers key pillars such as corporate governance, programme resources and structure, internal policies, and training and communication strategies. It also assesses risk management and audits, investigation processes and disciplinary measures, ethical culture, third-party risk management, and commitment to social and environmental impact.

These data are then analysed in depth by a broad panel of experts, who review and validate the information provided by each candidate company. This rigorous process establishes a benchmark that defines and aligns best practices in ethics and compliance across organisations worldwide and across all sectors.

About Ferrer

At Ferrer we use business to fight for social justice. We have long been a company that looks to do things differently; instead of maximizing shareholder returns, we reinvest around 50% of our profit in initiatives that give back to society. Back where it belongs. We go beyond compliance and are guided by the highest standards of sustainability, ethics and integrity. As such, we are the highest-rated B Corp pharma company in the world.

Founded in Barcelona in 1959, Ferrer offers transformative solutions for debilitating life-threatening diseases in more than one hundred countries. In line with our purpose, we have an increasing focus on pulmonary vascular and interstitial lung diseases and rare neurological diseases. Our 1,700-strong team is driven by the clear conviction the our business is not an end in itself, but a way to change lives.

We are Ferrer. Ferrer for good.

https://www.ferrer.com/es

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Contacts:

Sofia Prim

sprim@ferrer.com

+34 638 781 366