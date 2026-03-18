Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market worth $942.6 million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Marketby Form (Liquid and Paste, Powder), Application (Home Care, Personal Care, Industrial Application, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The alpha olefin sulfonate market size was USD 722.3 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 942.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2025 and 2030.

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Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 722.3 million

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 942.6 million

• CAGR (2025-2030): 5.47%

Alpha Olefin Sulfonate Market Trends & Insights:

The alpha olefin sulfonate market is anticipated to experience stable growth in the coming years as industries continue to prioritize effective and reliable cleaning solutions. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly using alpha olefin sulfonate due to its outstanding foam properties, unique detergent formulations, and compatibility with a wide range of surfactants. The increasing demand for effective cleaning agents, especially those containing natural ingredients, is driving broader use of alpha olefin sulfonate in household, personal care, and institutional cleaning products. As a result of these factors and continued formulation advancements in the cleaning industry, alpha olefin sulfonate is poised to become an increasingly important component of advanced surfactant technologies in the years ahead.

Asia Pacific dominated the global alpha olefin sulfonate market in 2024, accounting for a market share of 43.0%, in terms of value.

The liquid and paste segment is projected to be the fastest-growing form of alpha olefin sulfonate with a CAGR of 6.07%, in terms of value, between 2025 and 2030.

The personal care segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.00%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Stepan Company, Clariant AG, and Nouryon are identified as key players in the global alpha olefin sulfonate market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

Unger Fabrikker A.S., Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd., and Colonial Chemical Inc., among other emerging players, hold strong positions in specialized niche segments, underscoring their potential to become future market leaders in the alpha olefin sulfonate market.

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The changing consumer perception of conventional surfactants is encouraging manufacturers to adopt alternatives such as alpha olefin sulfonate. While some of the most frequently used surfactants have been criticized because of their potential to irritate the skin and harm the environment, there are also regulatory bodies like the European Chemicals Agency through REACH and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with their more comprehensive reviews of ingredient safety for finished products, that are paying closer attention to finished product safety. As a result, brands in both personal care and home cleaning have been reformulating their products to use milder cleaning solutions, and AOS provides a completely new cleaning chemistry, allowing brands to formulate products as per the increasingly stringent regulations and cater to the changing preferences of their consumers.

By form, the powder segment was the second-largest segment of the alpha olefin sulfonate market.

The powder segment accounted for the second-largest share of the overall alpha olefin sulfonate market, in terms of value, in 2024. Owing to its long-term stability or shelf life, the powder form of AOS has a much lower risk of degradation during the shipping and storage processes compared to other forms of AOS. Powder AOS is also stable for long periods without any major compositional or performance shifts. This stability minimizes the risk of spoilage in storage and transit. For manufacturers, it means simpler inventory and fewer worries about spoilage. The powder form also works consistently regardless of geography, a key consideration for businesses shipping raw ingredients worldwide. As companies search for ingredients that stand up to long storage cycles, the need for powder AOS continues to increase.

By application, the personal care segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The personal care segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the overall alpha olefin sulfonate market during the forecast period. Alpha olefin sulfonate is a versatile ingredient that can be used in a wide variety of personal care formulations. It works well with most of the other surfactants, conditioning agents, moisturizers, and fragrance ingredients used without detracting from the stability of the products. Manufacturers can develop a variety of formulations, including shampoos, liquid soaps, face cleansers, and bath products, while achieving consistent performance from the final product. Furthermore, alpha olefin sulfonate remains effective across a wide range of pH environments, which makes it important for skin and hair care products as well.

Europe was the second-largest market for alpha olefin sulfonate, in terms of value, in 2024.

In terms of value, in 2024, Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global alpha olefin sulfonate market. In Europe, consumers are increasingly inclined towards premium quality home care products that offer excellent cleaning performance as well as improved user experience. Alpha olefin sulfonate can help manufacturers achieve performance criteria without compromising on formulation stability. The reliable cleansing and robust foaming properties of alpha olefin sulfonates add to the overall performance of the end-use formulations, regardless of the water used when cleaning. Therefore, manufacturers are producing well-balanced formulations with alpha olefin sulfonate as the surfactant component of either concentrated or standard products.

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Kay Players

The key players profiled in the report include Stepan Company (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kao Corporation (Japan), Syensqo SA/NV (Belgium), Innospec Inc. (US), Pilot Chemical Company (US), Enaspol a.s. (Czech Republic), Lion Specialty Chemicals Co., Ltd., (Japan), and Aarti Surfactants Limited (India).

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